With patience and determination, the young man, Ahmed Al-Badwawi, 25 years old, from the Hatta region, charted his future in the world of bicycles, defying his disability (amputation of the right hand), to make a heroic name in the Emirates cycling team for people of determination. As a hobby of cycling, he was involved in a painful traffic accident, which resulted in the amputation of his right hand. However, this accident opened for him a window of determination and victory in life. Indeed, he was able to engrave his name “with one hand” in a list of Arab, international and international championships. Disability, as he says Al-Badawi, in thought, not in body.

Al-Badawi was never in a position of despair or weakness, but rather in the position of a strong, willed person who aspires to triumph in life. He was able to achieve what he had drawn, in his imagination, since he joined the UAE cycling team in 2019, and insisted on facing sporting champions in sports fields. Bicycles, and to climb the champions’ podiums, proud of his achievements and championships.

Al-Badwawi, as he says, began to be an amateur and lover of cycling since childhood. He would go on vacations and weekends with his friends to practice this hobby of his on paths and fields designated for cycling, such as Nad Al Sheba Square, Al Qudra, and in the Hatta area.

Treatment period

Al-Badwawi returned in his memory to the painful accident he suffered in July 2018, saying: “I was involved in a traffic accident, which resulted in injuries to my right leg and jaw, and an amputation of my right hand. I was transferred to Rashid Hospital in Dubai, and several surgeries were performed on me.” In the leg and jaw, I stayed in the hospital for a month receiving treatment, and in August of the same year, the treatment period was completed outside the country in Barcelona, ​​where an artificial limb was installed in my right hand, in addition to corrective and cosmetic surgeries for the jaw and feet.

Achieve dreams

Al-Badwawi continued his story: “After the nine-month treatment period ended, and my health condition stabilized, I accepted myself that I had become a hand amputee, and I told a close friend of my urgent desire to practice cycling, which I considered to be a hobby and an outlet in my spare time, and he advised me to join the UAE national team.” For bicycles for people of determination, I actually joined the team in November of 2019, where I was seeing my dreams come true on the ground.”

Championships and achievements

Al-Badwawi realized that disability creates miracles, so he began a bright new chapter in his life. He says: “I participated in regional, local and international championships, and achieved distinguished achievements, as I won the gold medal in the (general individual) cycling race for the World Cup for People of Determination in Belgium in 2021, and I also achieved the silver medal in the competition

(Race against the clock) in the Arab Championship, which was held in Egypt in 2021, and the bronze medal in the (Race against the clock) competition, during my participation in the Asian Championship in Tajikistan in 2022. I also participated in the World Championship, which was held in Canada in 2022, and in the Games. Asian, and the World Cup in Italy in 2023.

She won the gold medal in the (general individual) race in Belgium in 2021, and the silver medal in the (time trial) race in the Arab Championship in Egypt 2021.

Advice for people of determination

Ahmed Al-Badwawi advises people of determination not to give up, and not to make disability a barrier to them, saying: “Determination creates the impossible, disability creates miracles, and the person who strives to achieve his goal is a normal person, whatever his circumstances.”

