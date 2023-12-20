Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

“Heavy on the arm of the best players.” With these words, Ahmed Al-Attas, the Al-Jazira striker, described the weight of his team’s “leadership armband” that he wore in the starting lineup for the match against the Emirates, within the “Round 11” of the “ADNOC Professional League,” which was decided by “Pride of Abu Dhabi” with a goal signed by Al-Attas. The same in the “14th minute” of the confrontation that was held at the “Falcons” Stadium in “Ras Al Khaimah”.

Al-Attas, 28 years old, waited more than 15 years as a player in “Abu Dhabi Pride”, since the first match with Al-Jazira against its host Al-Shaab in the “Cubes League” in the 2008-2009 season, all the way to the Emirates match in “Round 11” of the current season. To wear the “leadership badge” at the start of an official match for the first team in the league, after he had previously worn the “badge” during other matches, the moment one of his fellow “current leaders” such as Ali Khaseef and Ali Mabkhout left.

Al-Attas rose through the junior stages of Al-Jazira Club, starting in 2008, reaching the first team from 2013-2024, coming from the “Cubes Team”, before during his career, which extended for 16 seasons in local stadiums, he had short experiences with Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr “on loan”. », and Sharjah, then returning to «Abu Dhabi Pride» in the «Winter Mercato» season 2021-2022.

Al-Attas, who led “Abu Dhabi Pride” to regain its balance by defeating “Falcons” with a goal, after stumbling with two consecutive losses to Ajman 1-5 in the tenth round of the league, and Al-Wahda 2-4, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup,” said that The pressure of results and the pressure of wearing the “leadership armband” represented a moral motivation for all players, and he said: “We were as confident as we were, and we succeeded in coming out with a positive result,” pointing out that all the players were leaders on the field.

Al-Attas participated in 11 matches with Al-Jazira this season, at the level of the “ADNOC Professional League”, the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, and the “U-21 Professional League”, with an average of 504 minutes during which he scored two goals in the league against Khor Fakkan 4-2 in The sixth round, and against the UAE 1-0 in the 11th round.

Al-Attas is waiting to celebrate his 100th match in the “Professional League”, in the current season 2023-2024, after completing 90 matches in the last round against the Emirates, with 3,502 minutes, during which he scored 18 goals.