“People who make music

They don’t make musicians. ”

….

My friend Muhammad “s” is a good oud player

His painful voice and his afflicted sadness distract me with loneliness.

My friend Muhammed, I know that leaving is a dimension and an end, and patience is the way to “believe and be counted.”

“This year is over

And the wind that breaks us passed

We are the shadows of active passers-by

Your voice and poetry complete »

When you left, I learned why your smiling face was yellowed and why was it darkening under your eyes, and I stayed up as you looked at the open and closed classes of students, how many classrooms in the school slid at the edge and supported it with your heart..Give me your patience and put it in front of the school and your voice takes it with me to the truth and proof.

Your voice is the music that stopped the cacophony and you were against the fun and jumping in the voice of musicians, singers and poets who do not have the ability to withstand or the means, from the day that sleeps to the night ready to meet you, I try to look at what you are attending before you close the school door and guard it with your voice,

Why this silence ?! Thus, my friend, you leave the street in Ras al-Khaimah without farewell or even a broken greeting, why all these injurious reasons and leave in the confusion of the question a cut or an answer ?! Thus, O Muhammad, you leave the bird in its confusion and “include” the level of sadness in it

And the “leaves” are falling .. When passing in front of the school door, we searched for you, and asked about the upscale who continues to be absent, and the absence is an attendance that you made with your smiling spirit .. Muhammad Siddiqui, your voice is a school, broad and understandable.

Oh God, how simple our lives are wet and simple in a room!

It is all our selfishness and our intentions, how much our life in expression pursues us and with it we follow ourselves, how huge life is waiting and huge is patience! We have not found a place for our souls in which to read and hear the melody except from you and through you we hear you, O Muhammad, the longing of the lovers in our voices whenever our souls longed and went around.

“Secrets are hidden on every side of the school

You guarded it with your voice .. and you were faithful to its comfort .. keen to hide it

O Muhammad

After you, the school “died”

The morning queue changed … and the school principal

The teachers .. the students .. The parents carried the bag .. Your voice is still being heard

The school is not alone, and your picture is guarding it and does not suffer from lighting, your voice is its guard, not alone from the whispering of the night in his ear, oh good man!