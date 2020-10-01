Whatever is said by Sonu Sood for laborers and helpers in this era of Corona epidemic, how much is said. Sonu Sood did the work that governments should have done for poor, destitute people. Seeing his contribution, the UNDP has given him an international award, while now Ahmad Shah from Pakistan has sent a message for Sonu Sood in his special style. In the video ‘Poor Dekho Parsha’ fame Ahmed Shah’s loveliness will win your heart.

This new video of Ahmed Shah went viral



This new video of Ahmed Shah, which came into discussion with the video ‘Pair to Dekho’ on social media, is becoming very viral. His younger brother Umer is also in the video with Ahmed. In the video, Ahmed says, ‘Hello Sonu Sood Sir. How are you, okay? I’m fine too I am Ahmed Shah. I love you a lot. You are doing a great job. I love you. Be happy bye.’

Ahmed Shah came in discussion with ‘Mera Basta Do’

Ahmad Shah came into the limelight for the first time last year when a video of his angry anger came out in school. In it, he is telling his teacher – Give me a bag. The cruelty of this Pathan child made everyone crazy. Later, many more videos of Ahmed surfaced, including the video ‘Poor Dekho Parsha’. Ahmad Shah became a celebrity of Pakistan upon seeing this.

International honor for Sonu Sood’s contribution

Let us know that Sonu Sood Ho has recently been honored with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award under the United Nation Development Program. This award is given for work in the field of social welfare. Priyanka Chopra, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie have also received this award before Sonu Sood.