Dubai (Etihad)

Under the patronage and presence of Asmaa bint Saeed Al Otaiba and Sheikh Salem bin Rakad Al Omari, Dr. Jassim Obaid Al Zaabi, founder and general manager of “Ahl Al-Dar” channel, held a celebration marking the two-year anniversary of the launch of “Ahl Al-Dar” channel, in the presence of its founder, Dr. Jassim Obaid Al Zaabi, with the participation of a number of dignitaries. The celebration was held at the Umm Suqeim Council headquarters in Dubai, in cooperation with the “Thank you for your volunteer giving” team. Dr. Jassim Obaid Al Zaabi said: Today we celebrate the two-year anniversary of the launch of the channel with a series of successes and excellence, congratulating ourselves and our partners on this achievement, which was achieved thanks to our wise leadership that is keen to motivate Media institutions to achieve media excellence in all transparency.

The writer and poet Dr. Suhair Al-Ghannam, a member of the channel, participated in the ceremony, pointing out that she considers herself an integral part of the channel, which provides the UAE with everything that is distinguished and serves the country.

Dr. Jassim Obaid Al Zaabi, accompanied by Asmaa Bint Manea Saeed Al Otaiba, honored Dr. Amin Abu Hijleh, head of the Knights of Peace, the strategic partner of the channel, from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the media personality Amer Al Shaer, general manager of Al Shamal News website from the Lebanese Republic, and media advisor Hussein Abdullah Kazem, the regional executive director at The channel is from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the journalist Muhammad Ghanem Mustafa, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority from the UAE, the able poet Ali Al-Tamimi, the poet of the channel from the UAE, Dr. Senior citizens from the UAE, Dr. Saeed Hamed, professor of digital media and critic from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Judge Dr. Muntaha Youssef Owaid, interview from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, plastic artist Abdul Azim Al Dhamen from Saudi Arabia, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Tunaiji from the UAE, and Saeed Salem Al-Habsi from the UAE, the journalist yesterday Al-Humairi from the UAE, and the media, Dr. Laila Rahal Al-Atfani, Goodwill Ambassador from the UAE, and Dr. Ahmed Taqsh from the Syrian Republic.

The media celebration was presented by Toul Haji Omar from the Syrian Arab Republic, and included a speech by Dr. Ruqayya Hussein Muhammad, a lecture from the UAE, and a representative segment by the artists Nabil Al-Shamili and Amina Al-Shamili from the UAE.