Injury to Nacho monreal It has opened wide the doors of ownership. The young Navarrese with the eternal smile (Etxauri, 23 years old) is taking advantage of the minutes that Imanol gives him, and incidentally opposes to win a place in the eleven of the Cup final.

The final is approaching and Barça always motivates … What a mess!

Yes, it is true that there is little left for the final, but we are going game by game. This is very important, and against Barcelona.

Is it hard to focus on Barcelona with the Cup final getting closer and closer?

It is that we do not waste time. Barcelona plays and when this game is over, we can think about that final.

It is that they also play a lot, being so well placed in the fight for Europe …

Sure, that’s why we can’t think about the final. You have to focus on the League to achieve the objectives of returning to Europe. Do not be careless.

Is the best Barça of the season coming to Anoeta?

Yes. It seems that way. Now they are like motorcycles, pressing very well, playing spectacularly, running a lot for each ball. And that’s why it will be more difficult to stand up to them; but they also know how difficult it is to beat us at home.

-Like a motorcycle comes Messi. And they said it was in decline!

It is that they have been saying for many years that it is their decline, but there are their numbers.

-How can you cancel it?

Ask yourself, you wonder. Responding is not difficult. The complicated thing is to stop him. Because it comes out very fast on either side. Those threats he makes with his body … The biggest challenge this Sunday for us is trying to stop him coming so plugged in.

How do you beat this Barça?

We will try to take the ball from them so that they have to run, and not us.

-How is the competition with Monreal on the left side?

We all want to play and this year at the end I have had many minutes to show that I can be there. Monreal is a great teammate and a great player, and every game he plays is a physical and technical recital. It is wonderful to have him as a companion. Every day that I am by his side I learn something.