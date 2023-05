How did you feel about the content of this article?

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (centre, next to Chancellor Olaf Scholz) said Germany did not see a “quick end” to the war in Ukraine and would continue to help Kiev “for as long as necessary”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Germany announced on Saturday (13) its biggest package of military aid to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February last year.

According to a statement from the German Ministry of Defense, the aid will be equivalent to US$ 2.95 billion and will include an additional 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard-1 tanks and four IRIS-T-SLM air defense systems.

“We are all hoping for a speedy end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately that doesn’t seem close. That’s why Germany will provide all the help it can, for as long as it takes,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the weekend when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Germany for the first time since the start of the war.

Zelensky is in Rome, where he met with the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and the country’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and will also meet with Pope Francis before traveling to Germany.