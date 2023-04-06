The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said this Wednesday (5) in Beijing, during a speech to the community of French residents in China, that the Asian giant has an “important role” to assume to achieve peace in the war in Ukraine due to “its close relationship with Russia”.

“China, within its close relationship with Russia, reaffirmed in recent days, can play an important role” in resolving the war, Macron declared, while highlighting China’s opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and defense (in theory) that the Asian country makes of the values ​​of the United Nations.

“China has shown its commitment to the Charter of the United Nations, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations,” added the French president.

Macron also recalled the peace proposal presented by China for the conflict in Ukraine and made it clear that, although he did not accept it in its entirety, “at least it shows a willingness to commit to seeking a resolution”.

For this reason, he considered dialogue with China “indispensable”, and defended that the European Union cannot “leave the exclusivity” of communication with the Asian country to other Europeans, such as Russia.

Macron asked that a “block logic” not be re-edited in the face of “voices that are raised” concerned about the future of relations between the West and China.

The French president arrived in China this Wednesday to start a three-day visit, in which he will meet on Thursday (6) with the country’s dictator, Xi Jinping, who will be joined in a subsequent meeting by the president of the Commission European, Ursula von der Leyen.

However, there is a risk of constraints in this dialogue. Von der Leyen has been more incisive in her criticism of China, considering that any peace plan in Ukraine that does not condemn Russia’s annexations of Ukrainian provinces in criticized referendums held in September “is simply not feasible”.

She also preached that the European Union should diversify its trade and increase trade and technology protection, in reference to Beijing.

Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund think-tank, highlighted these differences between Macron and von der Leyen in their approach to China in an interview with the BBC.

“One [visão, da presidente da Comissão Europeia] it’s about deepening China’s support for Putin in the war, especially on the issue of military aid. They will mean [a Xi Jinping]at the very least, that it would damage the whole relationship with Europe,” Small said, noting, on the other hand, that Macron arrived in China with a delegation that includes business leaders.

“The message is that Europe and France still want to do business,” he said.

Macron’s visit is the second to Beijing by a Western European leader in recent days, after the one ended last Friday by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

In March, Xi had traveled to Moscow and on the occasion the Chinese dictator and Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated the strength of their relationship.