From: Ekaterina Yalunina

While Chicago prepares for the Democratic Party Convention, the election campaign intensifies in the key states. Harris reacts clearly to Trump’s latest rhetoric.

Washington, DC– The personal attacks of her Republican opponent Donald Trump The Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris with an indirect swipe at his leadership skills. Shortly before the start of the party conference of the Democrats She campaigned for votes with running mate Tim Walz in the contested state of Pennsylvania. The Democratic duo will be celebrated in Chicago in the coming days with much pomp and prominent guests. Trump and his deputy JD Vance are meanwhile planning a counter-program in the particularly contested states.

In Pennsylvania, Harris and Walz traveled by bus, accompanied by their spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz. Together, the four visited a campaign office, a school football practice, a fire station and a restaurant.

Kamala Harris, US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign event. Harris and her vice president Walz are traveling in the swing state of Pennsylvania. © Julia Nikhinson/dpa

Before the US election: Trump insults Harris and calls Biden administration “stupid”

In a speech to campaign workers in Rochester, Harris and Walz encouraged the volunteers present in their efforts. Harris indirectly criticized Trump’s campaign rhetoric. “Anyone who puts other people down is a coward,” said the Democrat, without mentioning Trump by name. True leaders are characterized by building others up. Walz, the governor of Minnesota, expressed himself similarly: “We don’t insult each other, we don’t do that,” said the vice president, regretting the political divide that can therefore also be felt in the everyday lives of many Americans.

The 78-year-old Republican Trump had on Saturday during an appearance in Pennsylvania claims he looks “much better” than Harris and called the 59-year-old a “socialist lunatic” with the “laugh of a madwoman.” The current US government under President Joe Biden and he called Vice President Harris “stupid.” The former president repeatedly makes headlines with such statements – contrary to the advice of alliesto focus more on substantive criticism of the Democrats.

A Trump confidant, Senator Lindsey Graham, said the former president could US election win with his good content – but “Donald Trump, the provocateur, the entertainer, may not win the election.” In the remaining 80 days until the election in November, Trump must explain clearly what he will do for the country, for example with regard to migration at the US southern border with Mexico and with regard to the high inflation rate, Graham told the broadcaster NBCNews. (dpa/jal)