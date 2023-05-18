The authorities say the deployment of troops during the “flag march” is a tireless attempt to ensure that the controversial march passes without violence.

Yoram Segal, Jerusalem District Police Chief, told reporters Wednesday that the authorities were “determined to prevent violence this time.”

He said that about 2,500 police officers are stationed across the region to ensure everyone’s safety, and to respond quickly to any potential violence.

He added, “We will deal harshly with anyone who tries to disturb the peace. The problems of the past were caused by a minority of people. There will be no tolerance for incitement or violence that could endanger those along the way or those who live there.”

“The police are cooperating closely with Jewish and Palestinian community leaders to keep the situation peaceful,” Segal said.

He also confirmed the implementation of a number of preventive arrests of people believed to be planning to carry out acts of violence, and refused to go into details.

Thousands of Jewish nationalists take part in the parade annually, waving blue and white Israeli flags and singing songs.

However, the demonstrators sometimes chant anti-Arab slogans as they pass in front of Palestinian residents, shops and companies.

Shtayyeh: The march of flags is absurd and provocative

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, condemned the march of flags carried out by Jewish extremists in the streets of the occupied city of Jerusalem, in a desperate attempt to impose false facts. in the holy city; He described the march as absurd and provocative.

Shtayyeh said in a statement, “The march of the flags does not give the occupation any legitimacy; it searches for it with absurd policies and repressive practices, and it does not gain any meanings or connotations that it tries to impose with the arrogance of blind power; just as it cannot change the features of the Holy City, with its stationed Jerusalemites, and its Islamic sanctities.” , and Christianity, and its features that reject the foreign occupiers who come upon it.

Shtayyeh stressed that the Palestinian people are capable of thwarting all attempts of Judaization and Israeliization, and will continue to confront the policies and practices of the occupation, no matter how heavy the sacrifices.