The outreach, which began shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of his re-election campaign on Sunday, will be essential to ensuring that Harris replaces Biden in the Nov. 5 election as a challenger to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“A lot of people are working on this now,” a source familiar with the matter said, adding, “She has made it clear that she will work to gain their support.”

Politico reported that Harris is making calls to senior Democratic officials, senators and state governors to gain their support for her candidacy.

Reuters indicated that the leaders of the Democratic Party in the American states are holding an online meeting with the party delegates to urge them to support Harris.

About 4,000 Democratic delegates will meet in Chicago from August 19 to 22 to choose the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Delegates are no longer bound by any party law or rules to support anyone after Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Biden was the party’s presumptive nominee, but had no direct power over who would be the official nominee for delegates.

Harris needs the support of 1,969 of the 3,936 Democratic delegates to secure the nomination at the August convention.

Harris had praised Biden’s “patriotic” decision Sunday not to run for a second term, and pledged to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Trump.

“With this act of selfless patriotism, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his lifetime of service: putting the American people and our country first,” Harris said in a statement.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she added. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump.”