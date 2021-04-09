This Sunday Ecuadorians vote in the second round of the presidential elections. When defining whether Ecuador will mark the return of correísmo or the continuity of the right, a key aspect will be the country’s financial future. For two years, the fence of austerity and debt has tightened. The winner of the contest will have the delicate task of straightening an economy on which the shadow of the debt weighs.

Double hit in recent years by the pandemic and budget cuts, Ecuadorians must choose this Sunday who, between correista Andrés Arauz and conservative Guillermo Lasso, will take over as president. Some 13.1 million voters are called to the polls to elect the successor to the unpopular president Lenín Moreno, whose four-year term will end on May 24.

Austerity will be a determining factor in the balance of voters.

“Ecuador has the highest levels of debt in its recent history,” economist and professor at the Central University of Ecuador, John Cajas Guijarro, tells RFI. “The country acquired a first agreement with the International Monetary Fund in 2019 that did not materialize and was even suspended because several measures were not implemented. One of them was precisely the one that motivated the protests in October 2019, which was the withdrawal of fuel subsidies. We reached another agreement in 2020, the largest in the history of the country: 4 billion dollars that have already been delivered. Then, the two candidates are going to be forced to renegotiate certain parts of that agreement to alleviate the payments that Ecuador has to make. In the four years of the next government, 40,000 million (dollars) of public debt services have to be paid. It is too strong an amount ”.

Arauz, the dolphin of former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), from the south of Quito fired at the government of President Lenín Moreno, whom he accused of having “sold out to the bankers” after having come to power driven by Correismo.

For his part, Lasso, a former conservative banker, said that the nation “is now experiencing the greatest crisis in its history: health, economic, values ​​and citizen security.”

“In the campaign, the speeches have always dominated over the concrete strategies”

“If candidate Arauz wins, what is expected is that the agreement with the IMF will be maintained, but the conditions will probably be stretched or relaxed as much as possible,” says Cajas Guijarro.

“And to do what Correa also did, which is to go to other multilateral organizations, such as the Inter-American Development Bank, which has also been another important financier. Because, to complete the Ecuadorian context, China, for example, which is a creditor of the country, has not provided financing to Ecuador for several years. Perhaps with Lasso more financing can be accessed. Those are the two possibilities that are seen in the environment. But in the campaign the speeches have always dominated over the concrete strategies ”.

Presidential candidates Andrés Arauz (left), from the Unión por la Esperanza party, and Guillermo Lasso, from the Creando Oportunidades movement, who will face off in the second round in Ecuador. © Rodrigo BUENDIA AFP / Archives

The lack of strategy has led Ecuadorians to a dramatic reality, points out the economist.

“Before the pandemic, each inhabitant of the country had an average annual income of $ 6,300,” says Cajas Guijarro. “With the arrival of the coronavirus crisis, that income falls to, more or less, about $ 5,500 per inhabitant. According to official data and estimates, out of every 10 workers only three can be considered in full employment and with a salary higher than the basic one ”.

Ecuador’s external public debt, with 17.4 million inhabitants, grew from 26,897 million dollars (27% of GDP) in May 2017 to 45,199 million (45% of GDP) last January, according to the Central Bank.

The period corresponds to that of the outgoing government of Lenín Moreno, who alleged the waste of Correa, his former ally and predecessor, to borrow from the IMF and issue bonds.

In addition to austerity rules, the IMF imposed on Ecuador more taxes, anti-corruption measures, an increase in VAT and a law that gives the Central Bank independence. The plan also aims for the country to reduce to 57% the weight of total debt over GDP, including internal debt, which now amounts to 63,885 million dollars (63% of GDP).

The adjustment program included the elimination of fuel subsidies, which sparked the 2019 indigenous protest that left eleven dead and some 1,300 injured.

Moreno, who ends his term sunk in unpopularity, had to backtrack, thus breaching the agreement, and in the face of the pandemic crisis the country is doomed to renegotiate the agreement.

On its side, the IMF, through its director for the Americas, Alejandro Werner, anticipated that “the Fund is always open to modifying programs.”

With AFP

This article was originally published by RFI