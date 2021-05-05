Housemarque has warned Returnal players to turn auto-update off on their PlayStation 5 ahead of the release of the game’s first big patch tonight.

The developer tweeted to say Returnal players should to this “to keep your run”.

Aoife’s let’s play of Returnal’s brilliant first hour.

The warning comes amid calls from some Returnal players for Housemarque to add a save and quit option to the roguelite.

Currently in Returnal, you cannot save a run and come back to it. If you quit during a run, the run is lost. You can use the PS5’s rest mode to suspend the game and return to where you left off later, but that’s far from ideal. If you were to play another game, for example, you’d lose your run.

PSA: #Returnal patch and patch notes will go live tomorrow (May 5) at noon PST, 7pm GMT. Set your # PS5 auto-update off to keep your run.

https://t.co/ICzxVHvCEq – Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 4, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The auto-update issue is one our own Chris Tapsell ran into while reviewing Returnal.

“I’d paused the game while on my best-ever run, and came back not two minutes later to find my loaner PS5 in the middle of an auto-update,” he wrote.

“I lost all progress on the run, roughly a whole morning of my life. Turn auto-updates off!”

Alex Battaglia and John Linneman share their impressions on Housemarque’s excellent Returnal.

If you’re wondering how to turn game auto-updates off on a PS5, here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings> Saved Data and Game / App Settings> Automatic Updates

Turn off Auto-Download or Auto-Install in Rest Mode.

The Returnal patch and its associated patch notes go live at 7pm UK time today, 5th May.