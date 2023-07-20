South Korean rapper joohoneyone of the members of the boyband monsta xwill carry out his enlistment in the military service on July 24. “I won’t be gone forever, so don’t worry about me and promise to look at the sky every day and remember the things I said and think of Joohoney at least once a day! Will you promise? After I come back, I’ll show you more good things,” the young idol expressed. kpopin a letter he posted on the band’s official Fan Café.

As part of his solo activities, Joohoney MCed “M! Countdown”With (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon. Before his next game military servicethe member of MONSTA X, says goodbye as presenter of said musical programin which K-Pop artists present their new releases and compete for first place in each episode determined by a chart system.

“It’s been six months since I greeted viewers as the host of ‘M! Countdown’, it seems like every moment we spent together has become a precious memory,” he said. Joohoney from MONSTA Xthrough a statement issued by his agency Starship Entertainment.

He is also a singer, songwriter, music producer, dancer and model, thanked MONBEBE for accompanying him every Thursday for the past six months. He also thanked “all the K-pop fans in the world and the production team of ‘M! countdown‘, as well as Miyeon, who I worked with as a co-anchor. I think I can happily say goodbye on my last day thanks to everyone who has always watched host Joohoney with lots of support and love. Please keep watching ‘M! Countdown’, even after this moment.”

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and MONSTA X’s Joohoney in “M! Countdown.”

So far, no further details of the enlistment of joohoney in the Republic of Korea Army. It is worth mentioning that minhyuk, another of the MONSTA X members, enlisted in the military at the beginning of last April. For his part, Shownu, leader of the band, was discharged on April 21, 2023.

