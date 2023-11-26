Home page politics

Global change in opinion, more ambitious climate targets, pressure for more green investments and the surprising success of renewables give hope shortly before COP28, say experts.

Shortly before the start of COP28, the think tank New Climate Institute presented an encouragement for climate policy. A new study shows progress and successes in international climate protection. Against the backdrop of “multiple crises, rising geopolitical tensions and increasing disinformation campaigns, it is important to point out not only the gaps where something did not happen, but also what has been achieved in the last decade,” the review says. It is titled: “Five major changes since the Paris Agreement that offer hope for a just, Paris-compliant transition.” The study is available exclusively to Table.Media.

Hope before COP28: Positive change is possible

The text points to scientific data on progress in climate protection – without hiding the fact that, in general, the steps are clearly too slow and too timid to meet the Paris climate goals. The study is intended to provide encouragement for a conference at which important decisions are to be made: “A closer look at the progress will provide important insights into the dynamics of change that we can build on,” it says. The information could also “foster the climate community’s determination to prepare for the next and undoubtedly difficult decade.” The focus is “explicitly on the positive changes.” The report recognizes that these “are not enough to get us where we need to be. But they remind us that all is not lost.”

The New Climate Institute supports international climate and sustainability policy with data analyzes and background information. The independent experts finance their work through project contracts. In cooperation with the think tank “Climate Analytics”, they provide regular updates on global and national climate policy with the “Climate Action Tracker”.

In their current report, the experts describe progress in five areas:

Public awareness and civil society actions

Visions, goals, measures

Investors and economy

power supply

Electrification and industry

Public awareness of the climate: in the media and courts

The researchers see the following progress:

Progress 1: Unlike a few years ago, the climate crisis now has a “central” place in public consciousness, it is said. People felt directly more affected by the crisis. Media reporting shows this worldwide – even if fake news on this topic is increasing. Advances in attribution science (which examine causal factors for specific climate changes, ed.) made climate litigation possible. In addition, the climate movement has grown and is also exerting pressure through civil disobedience (Extinction Rebellion, Last Generation). “At least in principle, people seem willing to act on climate protection, even if it puts a financial burden on them,” is the conclusion.

Progress 2: The researchers also see progress in political visions and goals: Unlike a few years ago, the idea that the entire economy must move towards net-zero emissions is now accepted. “90 percent of the global economy is subject to a net zero target,” it says. The vision of a “fully decarbonized” world is officially being pursued, a global phase-out of fossil fuels is being seriously discussed – and the world has progressed a full degree in the calculations for the temperature target for 2100 since 2015: the world’s plans are now moving forward a warming of 2.7 degrees, compared to the predicted 3.6 to 3.9 degrees at the time of the Paris Agreement. The most optimistic estimates even suggest that 1.7 degrees would be possible.

Economy recognizes climate crisis: “Every investor feels the pressure”

Progress 3: Developments in the economy also give hope, according to the report: In general, climate change and climate policy are now recognized as a “threat to business models and investments”. The opportunities for green jobs and a restructuring of the industrial structure are also being recognized much more clearly than just a few years ago. The topic has reached the financial world because fossil infrastructures are threatened with ending up as stranded investments. “Every investor and every business sector feels the pressure to act on climate,” it says. The business world has also recognized the legal risks posed by climate litigation. Many companies are preparing climate plans – but there is also a lot of greenwashing, according to the report.

Progress 4: When it comes to energy supply, it is a good sign that “renewable energies are the new normal” and are competitive in many parts of the world. The phase-out of fossils – not yet discussed a few years ago – is now a question of “when, not if”. There is also hope that in the past, growth and cost reductions in renewables and batteries have often been stronger than expected in forecasts.

Climate protection: “Thinking the impossible and finding new alliances”

Progress 5: Finally, it is a good signal how quickly transport and industry are switching to electrification. There is a global boom in electric cars and heat pumps – but also in industries where CO₂ reductions are difficult to achieve, such as steel. Unlike before, these industries with a large CO₂ backpack were no longer “hiding” behind the energy sector, which was supposed to decarbonize first – but were looking for ways themselves.

In summary, the report states: “Many things have moved in the right direction over the last decade.” However, the climate crisis is also accelerating and threatening the progress that has been achieved: “So we have to move faster.”

Looking at it positively, this means: “Change is possible and can happen unexpectedly – ​​triggered by new actors (global youth) and new strategies (climate lawsuits) that push governments and companies to act.” All of this gives hope that the limit of the Paris Agreement 1.5 degrees of global warming “is still achievable,” according to the New Climate Institute. But change must “happen everywhere, at the same time and very quickly, in some areas much faster than seems realistic today.” To do this, we must “think the impossible, find new alliances and rally the whole of society behind this task.”