Following the surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, the United States sent a clear message of deterrence to prevent the conflict from expanding on other fronts by entering new movements and trends, while American support for Israel was clear from the first moment on all political and military tracks.

The US administration urged the Israeli government to make an “appropriate response” to the Hamas attacks, while US diplomacy refrained from making statements calling for “a reduction in violence or a halt to escalation” in Gaza at the present time.

Commenting on the lack of a call since the outbreak of the conflict for “conflict reduction or calm” between the two sides, US State Department spokesman Samuel Warburg told Sky News Arabia that the US administration believes that Israel, like any country exposed to such attacks from the Hamas movement, “has the right to In self-defense.

Warburg added, “At the same time, we are talking with the Israeli side about the importance of the response being appropriate without harming civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

About 3,000 people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing intense Israeli bombing since October 7, according to a new toll published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, including 940 children and 1,032 women.

The US State Department spokesman returned to say that, “Hamas has been preparing training sites for years, placing rocket launching pads and storing weapons under civilian homes, hospitals, and schools inside the Strip, and therefore Israel has the right to defend itself.”

He pointed out that the US administration is holding serious discussions with all parties, especially with the Egyptian side, regarding the possibility of humanitarian aid entering Gaza through the Rafah crossing, and the exit of American citizens from the Palestinian side of the crossing.

What is Biden looking for?

According to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby’s statements to reporters, Biden “will reaffirm that Hamas does not defend the right of the Palestinian people to dignity and self-determination, and will once again examine the humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza.”

The White House announced that Biden will travel from Israel to Jordan on the same day. He met there with the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, and the Egyptian presidents, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas.

Analysts believe that Washington supports “strongly and resolutely” that there be an Israeli response to the Hamas attack, as a result of the historic American commitment to Israel’s security, especially with the approaching US presidential elections next year, and therefore will not call for a reduction in the conflict before the Israeli army fully carries out its military operation.