When Aharon Barak relaxes deeply, that is, when he talks about law and order, he sprawls in his huge living room chair. In his mind, he strides through the cosmos of constitutional law and constitutional jurisdiction – meteoric and yet always trying to ensure that his interlocutors keep up.

He also explains in detail his own role in creating the current crisis in Israel and the government’s plans. At one point he says: “This is a large-scale revolution. And I will be held responsible for everything. I am public enemy number one.”

Barak, the longtime president of Israel’s Supreme Court, has largely withdrawn from the public eye. He has rarely spoken since Benjamin Netanyahu’s government announced its plans for judicial reform in early January. Nevertheless, the name of the 86-year-old pensioner is present in the debate.

Occasionally you even see his likeness with the distinctive quiff in a stylized form on posters. Barak’s name is associated with the “constitutional revolution” of the 1990s. Many revere him as an excellent lawyer who made the court the guardian of the separation of powers. For others, Barak is a projection screen: for the alleged dictatorship of an Ashkenazi caste of judges, from whose grip the country must free itself.







He fled from the Nazis

Barak is regularly attacked by members of the governing coalition. In April, for example, Minister David Amsalem called for Barak to be put on trial for calling for a “coup” against the current government.

And Oved Hugi, an adviser to Energy Minister Israel Katz and a member of the Central Committee of Netanyahu’s Likud party, asked on Facebook why Hitler “killed six million and not just Aharon Barak.” Because of this and other anti-Semitic statements, Hugi was dismissed as a consultant. Shortly thereafter, the chairman of the Knesset Judiciary Committee, Simcha Rothman, demonstratively allowed him to attend a committee meeting.

Barak says he has nothing but pity for such accusations. It shouldn’t leave him untouched, because Barak is a Holocaust survivor. In detail, but soberly, he tells this part of his life story, which takes place in Kaunas, Lithuania: how he and his parents were taken to a ghetto after German troops invaded in June 1941, along with tens of thousands of other Jews. How the residents were shot one by one and buried in mass graves. How they hungered and suffered. Living in the ghetto was “like receiving a death sentence and waiting for the day of execution”.

At the same time, he says, he remembers his life there as a happy one, “I was only five”. He also emphasizes that there was a lot of camaraderie in the ghetto. Despite the ban, there was a hospital and a religious school.



Protest against judicial reform: Thousands of Israelis marched 70 kilometers on a highway towards Jerusalem on Saturday.

Image: dpa



When the Waffen-SS rounded up children for transport to death camps in early 1944, Barak was lucky to escape. His parents then managed to smuggle him out in a garment bag, along with his mother. Two farmers hid them for months until the Red Army came.







Barak’s father also survived the Holocaust. Since he was an active Zionist, the Haganah, the militia of the Zionist movement in Palestine, organized false Greek passports for the family and smuggled them across half of Europe. In May 1947 they arrived in Palestine. Barak says he remembers the view of Haifa from the sea in the morning light.