Our bodies are limited gadgets. Two legs, two arms, five fingers, the appendix who retains it, a look that does not cover five kilometers, a heart, a tongue. With them we navigate, as we can, the unjust and endless world that has touched us and against them we fight to overcome these limitations and be more, reach more, occupy more. A catastrophic mistake.

“The body contains all the answers,” insists (La) Horde, the name of the artistic collective that has directed the Marseille National Ballet since 2019 and that has turned its works into palpable samples of that philosophy: its shows, which since the pandemic its company represented throughout Europe, are political and physical, as critical as they are aesthetic. “There is too much to explore and express with the body. It is an organism and a soul that travel in time and space, which makes it something inherently political”, adds this trio, made up of choreographers and filmmakers Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer and Arthur Harel, in writing.

The direction of (La) Horde has given the Ballet de Marseille a reputation as a visionary company. An emblematic show of his —untitled, designed by Zoom during confinement and recently seen at the Conde Duque center in Madrid— can bring together choreographies by four women as disparate as the legendary American Lucinda Childs (82 years old), who uses music by John Adams and asks dancers to create geometric patterns with robotic precision, or Lasseindra Ninja (37) from Guyana, the most erudite proponent of voguing in Europe.

There is ballet, there is jump stylethere is dance. An hour of (La) Horde leaves the body (that of the viewer) as if she had spent a while chaining videos on her mobile. “Our style is dance post internet, we are marked by the digital circulation of a wide spectrum of styles and rhythms”, explain the directors. But they warn that the similarities end there. There is a message behind each jump, each blink. “Through dance, of body movement, we examine individual and communal gestures of transgression and resistance with which protests are performed”. In the Ninja segment, the dancers’ clothes seem ultra-feminine. In another, by Irish artist Oona Doherty, individuality is explored through tiny vibes from a troupe of white-clad dancers.

The idea is, finally, not to leave the Nutcracker behind because of how tired it is, but because it has something more relevant to say. “We live in a world where we communicate more than ever, where we have more tools than ever to stay connected and share our ways of seeing the environment and ourselves. But, as Paul Virilio said, when ships were invented, shipwrecks were also invented: these tools, used in a capitalist world, lead many to artificially represent themselves, to perform themselves, something that disconnects us from reality and from the very idea of ​​being. We communicate more than ever and we are less connected than ever”, they continue.

That’s where they come in: “Dance is a form of free and critical communication that allows us to question our humanity, our carnality and our links with others and our bodies. It can free us from external mandates, sharpen our critical sense and imagination. The things we do on stage would not be well received in many public places.”

It’s not just dance: its staff, of 27 dancers, also transmits social sensitivity, with the many members of communities at risk of exclusion that it contains. Nor is it just (La)Horde: the same has been done lately by other French institutions, such as the National Center for Contemporary Dance in Angers under the direction of Noé Soulier, the one in Orleans since it has been directed by Maud Le Pladec, or the media celebrity Mehdi Kerkouche. But (La) Horde does seem to have arrived at the concept earlier or, at least, to have found it in a purer state.

It tells the Belgian Nahimana Vandenbussche, one of the 27 of the company, one of the most corpulent and unforgettable of the show. “I was in the Ballet for ten years before (La) Horde arrived. I went through three different addresses and we had done some of the pieces before. He had nothing to do with redoing them. Before it was very traditional, this pose, this other, all choreographic. Now they ask us, they involve us in creation. He opened my eyes: ‘Oh, you can do this on stage.’

If the result is seductive and not leaden, it is because (La)Horde stresses the importance of what is important also being beautiful. His ties to fashion are famous: among his dancers is the stunning 24-year-old Parisian Nathan Gombert, who collaborates with fashion labels, including national ones like Shon Mott (Gombert, by the way, entered the Marseille Ballet after auditioning for hardcore techno that he did with sneakers). “And his eye for the cinema is also important”, warns the Brazilian João Castro, from Belo Horizonte. “They have external eyes to build images that are powerful and meaningful.” An arm drop suddenly conveys a vision. Our world, so limited and a body, so infinite.

