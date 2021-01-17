Among the different musical genres heard in the country, rock has always been present in Peruvian culture. The well-known bands are joined by new generations of young people who see a lifestyle in this genre.

OH NOTHING is a group of 5 musicians who are trying to break through the difficult music industry and have managed to accumulate more than 40,000 followers on different social networks. However, they have also had to face the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic brought for those who dedicate themselves to art.

Benito (vocalist), Dante (bassist), Moisés (drums), Miguel (guitarist) and Juan spoke with La República and talked about their musical influences, their new way of working during the health crisis and their third album, which will launch next January 27.

OH NOTHING

Regarding the curious name they chose for their group, the musicians commented that they started the project without much expectation of achieving success in the medium and, therefore, they decided to opt for the aforementioned name.

“We follow the direction that the composition takes and what flows, but always within the foundations of rock. We are seeing what we like, what we like and we are modifying it ”, they mentioned.

The musical proposal is as varied as the ages of the members, which range from 24 years onwards. “We wanted to do rock and its main derivatives. We play pop, retro pop, many times we don’t have a defined style ”.

The vocalist commented that, after a fruitful start, they realized the potential that their music had. Some time after starting their activities, they have managed to attract rock lovers through virtual platforms.

“Along the way we realized that the band could have good music products, good videos. I think that even though (the band) is called OH NOTHINGWe are going to improve so that the public have something that they can rescue ”, said Benito.

Although music is one of their priorities, many of them continue to pursue their careers and try to balance their lives between rehearsals, homework and family. However, all their expectations for 2020 were truncated by the arrival of the coronavirus.

“We have had difficulties due to the pandemic. Last year we did tours in the province, we had trips planned, we had activities already scheduled. The pandemic has affected the entire cultural and recreational sector, but we are there fighting it, ”said Dante.

This situation forced them to transfer their creative process to the virtual world. Now they share their ideas and compositions through platforms such as Zoom and WhatsApp, until the time of the recordings.

“The day we had recording, we went with a special health protocol, it was quite a process,” the vocalist stressed. “We went one by one to the studio. We schedule separate dates in the study. We have had difficulties with the creative process, which is not the same obviously, but we have used the time well. We continue making music and now we are going to release a new album, “added drummer Moisés.

In addition to the upcoming release of their third album You are one more memory, which contains 9 singles, the five musicians are also working on collaborations that have excited their followers.

“This new album is a more mature story, we have been improving our musical product. Before we recorded the records on the computer and now we do it in the studio. We like how we have been working. We’re going for the 300 listeners on Spotify and that’s a lot in a year like this, ”said Benito.

As they commented during the conversation with The RepublicIn the coming months they hope to unveil songs with the bands Not recommendable, Hizteriah and Aliados.

Finally, the bassist Dante mentioned his motivation to continue being exponents of national rock in the difficult Peruvian music industry: “What we are doing is cultivating rock. Because there are very few groups that come out to play. We want to keep alive the essence of rock and roll, that young people are motivated to get closer to music ”.

