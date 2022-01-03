What will happen with the Arab Spring, in the sense of greater participation and freedom? No, I immediately answer myself, pessimist that I am, but not everyone agrees with me. If the uprisings in Tunisia up to and including Sudan count as revolutions, you should give them more time, say my opponents. Just look at the French Revolution and the gruesome stages it went through until the French came out reasonably well. But how much more time, I ask, ten, twenty, fifty years?

Anyway, on to Tunisia and Sudan, the only Arab countries where there has been improvement in the sense of greater freedom. Been, because the power grab of Tunisian President Kais Saied on July 25, 2021 – welcomed by many Tunisians after ten years of economic decline – is looking increasingly permanent.

The Tunisian parliament, which was initially suspended for 30 days, is returning according to Saied’s latest plan only after elections in December. So at least another year of presidential autocracy. In the meantime, citizens can submit online suggestions for a new constitution until March 20, which will be submitted to them in a referendum on July 25. But the committee to transform all those suggestions into a new constitution will be appointed by the president alone. I see here plenty of room for input from a dictator-to-be. It could end well, but the omens – including recent arrests – are bad.

On my black scale of gloom, I am even more sombre about Sudan, where on December 30 the authorities again brutally cracked down on popular protests against the army. In short: the old military regime fell in April 2019 after mass protests. Four months later, civilians and the military agreed on a joint transitional regime, but last October the military snatched power back.

Prime Minister Hamdok was allowed to return in November, but that was not enough for many citizens, hence eleven major protests. On Thursday, five demonstrators were shot dead (a total of 53 dead since October); In a protest on December 19, 13 women were raped by the security services. You remember that this also happened in protests in 2019, and that is no coincidence. Women are a driving force behind resistance to the military; they must be broken.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt, certainly not champions of popular participation, are keeping an eye on the situation together, according to Arab media. To be clear: those interests are good relations with the Sudanese military. The United States and the European Union have responded in variations of “deeply alarmed” to the authorities’ violence.

But yeah. America and the EU also cherish their interests. The powerful General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has recalled that the military controls Sudan’s borders and that Europe and the US have little choice but to face the facts if they want to avoid another refugee crisis.

Oh what does it matter. President Macron visited the Saudi crown prince; I saw a nice photo of the visit of the British Crown Prince and his wife to the Egyptian President Sisi. Human rights and democracy are so 2021.

Carolien Roelants is a Middle East expert and here she separates the facts from the hypes every week.