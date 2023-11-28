FFootball third division club Jahn Regensburg mourns the loss of its player Agyemang Diawusie. As the club announced on Tuesday, the 25-year-old has died. “The club is shocked and deeply affected by this tragic event,” said Regensburg. There was initially no information about the background; the “terrible news” was received on Tuesday.

“The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang’s family, relatives, close friends and companions,” said the association’s statement: “Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask for their privacy to respect.” Numerous Bundesliga clubs expressed their condolences on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “Our sincere condolences!” wrote FC Bayern Munich.

Diawusie, who was born in Berlin, has been playing for SSV Jahn since July and last played in the game against 1860 Munich on November 4th. He played 15 times in the second Bundesliga for Dynamo Dresden and FC Ingolstadt.

He also played in the third division for both clubs, as well as for Wehen Wiesbaden, the Bayreuth game association and most recently in Regensburg. This is how Diawusie made more than a hundred missions. He had also previously played for German U-national teams.