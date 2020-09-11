Former vocalist of the group “Bravo” Zhanna Aguzarova for the primary time in nearly 30 years has launched a solo album. The disc that appeared on the Web is named “Queen of the Sundown”.

The monitor listing contains 12 songs, however all of them in numerous years had been carried out by the singer at concert events and different occasions.

The most recent of those songs is “The Queen of the Sundown”. It was first carried out within the early 2000s.

In keeping with media stories, Aguzarova labored on the disc in Russia, in addition to in Sweden, Nice Britain and the US.

The stunning Soviet and Russian singer offered her first and earlier than this album her solely solo album again in 1991.

Then the “Russian Album” included 11 songs, together with one of the vital well-known compositions of the performer “I really feel good subsequent to you.”

On the finish of November final yr, followers of Zhanna Aguzarova had been shocked by her look after cosmetic surgery. A photograph of the singer was printed on social networks after she attended a live performance in honor of the anniversary of the rock group “Flowers”.