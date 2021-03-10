Catalan midfielder Sergio Aguza returns to Cartagena tomorrow (Cartagonova, 7:00 pm) just two months after requesting his resignation and leaving on loan from Almería to Ponferradina. The exalbinegro is the undisputed starter with coach Jon Pérez Bolo at the El Bierzo club, he is with Yuri the main threat of his team and his level of confidence is so high that last week he was about to score a Chilean goal against Sporting of Gijón.

Aguza has released his best version in El Toralín in two months, the one that in the entire first part of the season with Cartagena we never saw. The 28-year-old player, a former Real Madrid veteran, arrived at the Albinegro team as one of the last reinforcements of the summer market. He did it on loan from Almería. From there he left the window of ups and downs in the last days, despite being important the last two seasons and renewing until 2023. To that mood stick was also joined by discomfort in the abductor.

He did not do the preseason with Efesé and everything added so that the player did not feel well from the beginning. Aguza did not feel “comfortable or happy” at Efesé, as both his closest circles and journalists from Ponferrada claim that they know him quite well.

The arrival of Carrión did not make him change his mind, despite the fact that he started with him at Córdoba



Captain in Pontevedra



In Efesé he played 14 games, although only 2 of them from start to finish. His feelings “were not good” and, they say, the team dynamics and the changes on the bench did not suit him either to feel full. He played his last game against Tenerife, on the team’s disconnection line. He saw an unnecessary yellow, the fifth, which was carrying suspension. At the Copa crossing against Pontevedra, he wore the captain’s armband for a while, by choice of then coach Borja Jiménez.

Not even the arrival of Luis Carrión, with whom he coincided and started at Córdoba, made Aguza change his mind. He already had the decision made in his head and chose to break his assignment with the club rather than “continue and not give 100%”. He did not find his place on the computer. In Ponferradina he has played as a starter the last four games, at a very good level. He wanted to play in El Toralín, where he had been really happy in 2016.

Very sensitive casualties



«There I was not in my best version and I did not have continuity. This is football and there are places where you don’t fall on your feet. Green does not deceive, no matter how many names are on the template. Sometimes it does not give despite having contrasting players, “he commented on his time at Efesé. The & # 39; Ponfe & # 39; has casualties due to injury of also former cabinet member Óscar Sielva, Panadero, Ríos Reina and Manu Hernando. And they are between cottons Kaxe and Iván Rodríguez.