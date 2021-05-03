Singer Leonid Agutin explained that his comment about the “shameful” song of the performer Manizha (Manizha Sangin) for the Eurovision Song Contest was misunderstood. He wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

“A misunderstanding of what has been said is our everything! Who should care about my attitude to the song chosen by the audience vote for Eurovision? ” – wrote the artist. He added that Channel One, which organized the popular vote to select a representative from Russia for the competition, is “still the best television team in the country, whatever one may say.”

Related materials Folk motives Rock, chanson or Manizha: who will win one of the most scandalous Eurovisions in history? Are you local? Manizha will go to Eurovision with a song about strong Russian women. Why did the Russians hate her?

According to Agutin, not everyone and not always agree, and this is normal. The singer pointed out that he personally considers the composition Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”) weak, but “strongly suspects that the First is of the same opinion.” At the same time, “the viewer chose what he chose,” and therefore now it is necessary to squeeze out a worthy result from the work, the artist added. He also wished Manizha the best of luck.

Earlier it was reported that Agutin in an interview on the YouTube channel “And talk?” called the artist’s work weak and empty from a professional point of view. He also noted that the Investigative Committee should not check the singer – “the system should be checked how she got there”.

Prior to that, Russian singer Alla Pugacheva supported Manizha on the air of the Muzykiliti show.

The investigation of the song was started by the Investigative Committee of Russia after a complaint from the editorial office of the newspaper Veteranskie Vesti. The authors of the statement believe that the composition offends the dignity of Russian women, as well as national harmony in the country.