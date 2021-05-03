Russian singer Leonid Agutin called the song Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”) by Manizha (Manizha Sangin) for the Eurovision Song Contest “shameful.” He spoke about this in an interview on Youtube-channel “And talk?”.

According to him, from a professional point of view, the artist’s work is weak and empty. Agutin emphasized that there is nothing to catch on to in this song and it is a shame to put it up for a competition. At the same time, the performer noted that he considers Manija a charismatic and interesting artist and “has nothing against her personally.”

Agutin also commented that the Investigative Committee began to check the composition of the Russian Woman. He stated that “it’s embarrassing.” It is not the singer that needs to be checked – the system needs to be checked how she got there, the performer noted. The artist summed up that he just had to get good songs.

Earlier, Russian singer Alla Pugacheva supported Manizha on the air of the Muzykiliti show. “Firstly, she is a person. Song [Russian Woman] just for Eurovision. In general, I would start by saying: “I know that I will not get anything, but I am a Russian woman, I did not care about everything.” Such a text would be wonderful, ”said Pugacheva.