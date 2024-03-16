Makeup artist and influencer says fake pages are advertising the product, which is only sold on his official website

The makeup artist and influencer Agustin Fernandez posted on his profile on Instagram a warning to his followers not to fall for scams from websites that claim to sell the former president's perfume Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In his post, the makeup artist warns that the perfume will only be sold in his official site and that those interested in purchasing the perfume should not enter other portals that advertise the product. Agustin also said that his lawyers were called to sue pages that advertise the perfume.

Bolsonaro's perfume sold out after 6 hours of pre-sale on Thursday (Mar 14, 2024). The product sells for R$197 and will be officially launched on March 21, the date of the former Chief Executive's 69th birthday.