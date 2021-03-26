The first impression you have when entering the gallery is that you have accessed a shot very close to the fantastic and, paradoxically, hyperreal. With the masterful use of color, light and shadow, Agustin Viñas (La Plata, 1974) manages to create the magical sensation that it is possible to touch and feel the sharp textures of objects represented on canvases of various sizes: soft and smooth shapes, suggestive folds and curves, soft materials with strident colors, shiny surfaces and polished. But in this pictorial virtuosity everything does not conclude.

Viñas, 46, exhibits 18 of his most recent oil-painted creations at the Zurbarán Gallery. As is usual in his works, These are portraits of characters and children’s toys easily recognizable by adults and children (That is why in their samples it is common for there to be children walking or running!). However, although its aesthetics are based on the exact replica of these objects, it opens up an unsuspected conceptual game in which the titles are an essential part of the composition.

It is clear that the objects that star in Viñas’ works respond to the aesthetic pattern that the British philosopher Simon May identified as the cuqui (“Cute”, in English): “Figures, dolls, characters or objects that awaken our tenderness, our ability to empathize and project love due to their combination of colors, their round and soft shapes, or their small and manageable size”.

“Violent Times”, oil on canvas, 50 x 80 cm, 2020.

Superheroes –Spiderman, Superman, Flash-, toy brands –Lego, Playmobil, Funko–, Disney and Pixar characters – Mickey Mouse, Snow White, Sullivan–, they are all inhabiting our nostalgic childhood memories, but also available to form part of more complex and dark narratives that compete with those that emerge in a first innocent look at the paintings.

On the white walls of Zurbarán, Minnie Mouse, Kitty and Batgirl now stand out, leading the call to large-scale action of “Girl Power” (2020). In “The best friend of the monster” (2020) the replacement of the word “man” by “monster” in the well-known popular phrase changes the meaning of the image. Sullivan’s stuffed animal (Monsters Inc.) hugging the dog Max (Pets) now makes us reflect on the often “monstrous” behavior of man towards animals.

But not for nothing cuqui abounds in the art market: Current research in neuroscience shows that images that elicit strong emotions prepare the brain to remember them more efficiently. Works by Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Damien Hirst or Romero Britto, which are sold at exorbitant prices, are replicated everywhere in clothing or designer clothes.

“Game over”. Oil on canvas, 100 x 110 cm. 2020.

The detractors of this type of art argue that they are works that have no message to convey other than the tender or pleasantness of their characters and colors. Paradoxically, perhaps the best metaphor for this is a work by Viñas himself: “Jeff PUM!” (2018). The title is an ingenious play on words based on the homophony of the Koons surname and the onomatopoeia “Pum” and in the image you can see a little toy soldier that with one shot could explode “Balloon Dog”, the work of Koons which in 2013 was sold at Christie’s auction house for $ 58.4 million.

The outbreak of “Balloon Dog” would reveal to anyone’s surprise that it is hollow, that it does not hide anything, only air. It is the perfect synthesis of the void of content that reigns in much of today’s art, as many critics and art historians often denounce. Koons himself has said that he uses banal images because society responds to the banal.

Viñas is not naive – it is not by chance that a large part of his followers on social networks initially react with a high emotional component to each new painting. but with an ironic alchemy his work transcends the merely cuqui. As the artist points out, what he seeks is “to move in some way, to make the image attractive and then to say something else. Mobilize someone or detonate an idea ”. If the image is the lure that seduces and attracts, the title of each of his works is the vehicle that leads the public towards the message that the artist seeks to convey.

“Do not forget me”. Oil on canvas, 60 x 80 cm., 2020.

A biologist with an ecology orientation, before dedicating himself entirely to painting, Viñas was an illustrator of books and scientific magazines together with paleontologists. “Patoruti” (2019) keeps records of that time. Indeed, the stuffed duck is a mallard, a species that is a native fauna of the Vallombrosa forest (like the painting by Emilio Pettoruti that Viñas reproduces behind), a victim of sport hunting.

In his new “Hater” (2020) he takes up Pettoruti (this time reproducing his work “Concert”) and through an angry “gorilla” he reminds us that there were always “haters”, since when the painter first exhibited his work of avant-garde in the country, the haters of his time wanted to beat him and demanded jail for him.

The titles then have a disruptive character compared to the paintings capable of triggering surprise. And surprise precedes thought but gives rise to it; allows reflection, which etymologically means “to look again”. It is not little: a call for reflection even in an age marked by the immediate.

Agustin Viñas

Place: Zurbarán, Cerrito 1522.

Date: until March 31.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 12 to 20.

Free pass.

Look also

