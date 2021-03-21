The Minister of Defense of the Nation, Agustín Rossi, joined the official voices that they advise against traveling abroad at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic, with a likely second wave on the way.

“We are asking and advising all Argentines, especially in this long weekend that comes from Easter, do not travel abroad“, he said, in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

“We need to have the longer amount of time possible until present the second wave or the second peak, by means of vaccination, to have as many Argentines as possible immunized, especially those who are at risk population, “explained Rossi.

The official clarified that Argentina does not have “open borders freely” and that even “air travel from other countries has begun to be reduced.”

“Just as at the beginning of the pandemic what was sought was to have the necessary time to restructure the health system, this time we seek to have the largest number of immunized Argentines,” he insisted.

In addition, he clarified that many trucks arrive from Brazil because it is about “economic activity not being interrupted.” “Obviously, there is a significant commercial flow, mainly trucks,” he said.

After the surprise message from President Alberto Fernández on the national chain to justify the lack of vaccines, different official voices joined the request not to travel.

The Director of Migration, Florence Carignanowas one of the first that, within the framework of the criminal complaint filed by the Government in the case of the young people who returned from Mexico, insisted that “traveling abroad is discouraged.” “This is no time to travel if not for essential reasons, “he said.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, said last Friday that there is consensus with the provinces to “discourage travel abroad” to prevent the entry into the country of “new strains.”

He said that there is a consensus within the Federal Health Council to “discourage travel abroad and tourism” due to the risk involved, not only of contagion between passengers, but also the “health” of “bringing new strains to the country.” of coronavirus.

To those who do not travel for fundamental reasons, he asked them to avoid traveling abroad to “minimize this health risk” that implies for the country the arrival of a new strain of this virus.

The Government, meanwhile, is analyzing another series of restrictions, which includes suspension of flights and even the closure of borders.

DS