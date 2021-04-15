“We are not going to carry out internal security tasks. The armed forces will not be deployed at night but during the day. And the troops will be unarmed, because they will be military personnel dedicated to health tasks,” he explained this Wednesday night to Clarion Defense Minister Agustín Rossi.

Rossi was consulted by this newspaper as a result of the tightening of the sanitary restrictions that Alberto Fernández announced tonight and that contain two unpublished condiments: ordered that the federal forces enforce the measures and especially the prohibition of circulation between 8 and 6 in the morning and that the armed forces are deployed in certain points of the AMBA, especially in test sites.

The presence of the armed forces in civil matters is highly sensitive because they cannot, by law, be used to carry out internal security tasks..

“The President @alferdez set the clear objective of preserving the health of Argentines. As we have been doing since the first day of the pandemic in @MindefArg, military personnel will be providing health support throughout the country, “Rossi tweeted after the presidential announcement.

The number of troops to be deployed. In fact, the call for Defense came from the Presidency two days ago. But it is presumed that there will be thousands.

Rossi defended the Executive’s decision to deploy the armed forces as a health issue in the face of a “complex” scenario. Pointed out that they will be doing tasks planned with the Ministry of Health, and that as this was decided, the places where they will be are yet to be defined. It is estimated that the majority of the troops will be deployed in the province.

“We have doctors, nurses. It is an operation like the one that was carried out when they went out to provide food” in the most deprived areas, “he said and recalled that they are already planning the deployment of different mobile hospitals that the forces have.