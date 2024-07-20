Agustín Rodríguez started out with doubts and grew to become an important piece for coach Pablo Peirano in Santa Fe. However, the Uruguayan feels indebted to the fans. Why?

We have to go back a month, to June 15, 2024. That day, Rodríguez scored, from the penalty spot, the goal that led Santa Fe to the penalty shoot-out against Atlético Bucaramanga.

However, the forward missed his shot. That’s why, he says, he’s looking for revenge. He already scored a goal against Pasto in the first match and now he’s going for more, in the match against Envigado, this Saturday, at the Parque Estadio Sur (4 p.m., Win Sports).

“I know I arrived recently, many will say that I don’t care, but I feel a great sense of belonging to Santa Fe, people have treated me with a lot of affection. The truth is that having missed the penalty in the shootout, in the shootout, I had some very bad days, I didn’t take vacations, I didn’t want to go anywhere and the truth is that I had a very bad time,” said Rodríguez after the victory against Pasto.

That day, in celebration of his goal, Santa Fe’s second, he apologized to the 9,125 spectators who came to El Campín and to those who watched the match on television.

“The truth is that it was the first time it happened to me, it had never happened before. I have taken like ten penalties in my career and it was the first one I missed. I wanted to apologize to the fans for that, because since I arrived they have shown me a lot of affection. I couldn’t score that penalty that perhaps gave us the title,” added the Uruguayan.

Rodríguez is 26 years old and arrived at Santa Fe from Unión La Calera, Chile. Before that, he was in several clubs in his country (Racing de Montevideo, Juventud de las Piedras and Boston River) and also had a stint, at the beginning of 2023, at Barcelona de Guayaquil.

He has six goals and one assist in 18 league games. Now, Rodríguez will have the responsibility of leading the attack while the team’s great reference, Hugo Rodallega, returns, who is recovering from a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand, suffered precisely in the final against Bucaramanga.

Santa Fe has a significant cushion in the reclassification, which offers two places for the preliminary phase of the 2025 Copa Libertadores: it is the leader of that table with 56 points, eight more than Tolima, which is third. The second, Bucaramanga, no longer counts because it has a place in the group stage of the continental tournament thanks to its first star. But Santa Fe wants more. And so does Rodríguez: he feels indebted to a team that welcomed him well.

