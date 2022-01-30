Finally, the criteria of the current president, Agustín Ramos, have been imposed, and Royston Drenthe (Rotterdam, 34 years old) will wear a maroon shirt until, at least, the end of the season. After weeks of assessments and medical tests that did not precisely guarantee the signing of the attacker, Agustín Ramos has imposed his criteria and whoever was his player at Racing Murcia will also be at Real Murcia, where he arrives on loan.

Drenthe suffered a blow in the last league game before the Christmas break against La Unión that caused bone edema in his ankle that has prevented him from exercising normally again until now. In fact, according to different reports, the former Real Madrid soccer player, among other teams, needs a month of work alone to return to training normally in order to achieve ideal physical shape. According to all the forecasts, he would not be ready to train before a month and a half.

The new grana player, and despite having played for teams like Feyenoord, Real Madrid, Everton and Hércules, has been better known in the world of football for his eccentricities and indiscipline than for his good games. Last year he arrived at Racing Murcia in the winter market, played 17 games and scored nine goals. This campaign his performance has been much lower and he has barely scored a goal in thirteen games.

Drenthe is the third signing of the winter market after Manu Pedreño, a sub 23 center-back, and Santi Jara, a winger from UCAM of Primera RFEF. In addition, the Grana club urgently needs one more senior central defender and some attacking player who will provide offensive capacity to Real Murcia from next week.