While Blue Cross this season, which is going from medium to bad, and in which apparently it only aspires to the playoffs, the rumors and adjustments in the squad are already beginning to be aired and different sources report that the Machine would already have the replacement of chuy corona upon leaving the club.

After the bad start of the championship, Blue Cross begins to straighten his path in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX because it is positioned ninth with 13 points in the general position table. On the other hand, the arrival of Ricardo ferretti Not only has the situation changed in the present, but it is also beginning to lay the foundations for the future, since La Máquina plans to carry out a strong investment for the next championship, something that is nothing new, but at least according to different sources the The requests of the experienced strategist ‘Tuca’ aim to be experienced and high-quality players.

While the La Noria team played their match against Pumas, last Saturday, March 11, on the Azteca stadium field, Esparza Oteo, a TUDN journalist, reported that a strong ‘clean’ was coming for the sky-blue team. Michel Estrada, Gonzalo Carnero, Ramiro Funes Mori, Iván Morales, Julio Domínguez and Chuy Coronathe contract ends for the last two, and the names of the men who would have their days numbered in the institution.

For this reason, the various reports in which it is handled that Cruz Azul is targeting several Liga MX players who make a difference in their teams have not been long in appearing. One of them is javier aquinoan old acquaintance of Ricardo Ferretti in Tigres, and Juan Ignacio Dinennowho is the most important player of some Universitarios that do not react in the championship.

Agustín Marchesin to the celestial arc

In the same way, international media assure that the Cement Machine is behind the Argentine Agustin Marchesinwho would come to replace chuy corona. It is even assured that they are not only looking to shore up the team in search of a midfielder and an attacker, but that Tuca has also shown interest in a defender.

Given these movements and the possible arrival of Agustín at Cruz Azul, let’s remember that the Argentine goalkeeper, who knew how to wear the Santos Laguna and América jersey, is currently in the Spanish League playing for Celta de Vigo. However, the ex-América goalkeeper is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg, which occurred last February.