The Argentine team has been crowned world champion in Qatar 2022, thus achieving its third title in the most significant football competition after those achieved in 1978 and 1986. The squad led by Lionel Scaloni was characterized by being united at all times and already got involved in the great history of the country.
Exactly on this question, the Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchesin, who was part of the usual calls in the Albiceleste team and was on the verge of being summoned for this World Cup, in an exclusive dialogue with 90min, via Betwayfrom Spain.
Currently a member of Celta de Vigo, the 34-year-old goalkeeper also told us how he lived the final against France, what Emiliano Martínez is like in private, what it means to play in LaLiga and if he has any dreams pending in professional football.
How did you experience the final between Argentina and France?
It was strange, until the 70th minute it was all in favor of Argentina. ‘We are going to be world champions’, we said calmly. Later we ended up suffering, but because of how everything happened, the euphoria was much greater than with a calm result. It was an incredible game, one of those that is never repeated.
Did you see the festivities in the country?
Yes, the truth is that I am happy in life because of the situation the country is experiencing, how it was celebrated everywhere and the joy that is still palpable today. It was good for the family, the friends, the Argentine people who are so soccer fans.
How much did it hurt to be left out of the final list?
It hurt me a lot because being in a World Cup is the most a player aspires to, but less than in Russia 2018 because of the way everything happened. I was in the process of these Qualifiers for a long time and I am also happy because I have friends there on the campus. When I had to stay out of Qatar I said that I was going to support from my place and that’s how it was.
Emiliano Martínez was one of the great figures for Argentina in the World Cup: how did you see him and what kind of relationship do you have with him?
With ‘Dibu’ I had a special chemistry from the day I met him. His personality is very good, he is a joker, he always has a positive vibe and his commitment helped him achieve everything he did, in addition to his tremendous qualities. I think he is already among the historical figures like ‘Chiquito’ Romero, Fillol, Pumpido and Goycochea, although for the new generation ‘Dibu’ will always be special”.
What is the differential that Lionel Scaloni has?
He grabbed a complicated replacement, since it is never easy for great references to leave and have to replace them. He knew how to handle all the footballers very well, and my case is no exception, he handled himself with great respect and being upfront. There was never a complaint, never a ‘but’, and that is why the objectives were achieved.
What does it mean to play in LaLiga in Spain?
I am happy to be here at Celta. The one in Spain is the best league in the world along with the English Premier League, I have already been able to fully adapt and the team has shown a significant improvement compared to previous matches.
Do you have any pending dreams in soccer?
My pending dream is to play in a World Cup, it’s the best for any player, as I told you. I was very close and it is a great pain not to have arrived. At club level I’m happy with my career, I would have liked to win more titles but I can’t complain either. I am very competitive and I want to continue to have the ambition to win and win.
