Throughout its history, Club América has had great goalkeepers: Héctor Miguel Zelada, Guillermo Ochoa, Adolfo Ríos and Adrián Chávez. In this list, without a doubt, the name of Agustín Marchesín is also found. The Argentine goalkeeper had a great step in the Eagles and won the titles of the 2018 Liga MX Apertura, the 2019 Copa MX Clausura and the 2018-2019 Champion of Champions.
‘Marche’ left the Coapa institution in August 2019 after the team received an attractive offer from Porto. Despite having left America just over three years ago, the Argentine goalkeeper has sent several messages through interviews and social networks wishing the Eagles luck and leaving the door open for a possible return in the future.
In a recent interview with the Bolavip portal, Marchesín spoke again about Club América and indicated that he is willing to play again with the capital squad.
“(About his possible return to America) Whenever they want… for me, America is the biggest club where I have played. I am very grateful. I would love to return at some point and hopefully it can happen”
– Agustin Marchesin in Bolavip
‘Marche’ currently plays for Celta de Vigo after leaving the Dragons ranks. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the 34-year-old goalkeeper has a contract with the Galician team until June 2025.
Given the possible departure of Guillermo Ochoa, Marchesín would be one of the priorities of the board to replace the historic Mexican goalkeeper.
#Agustín #Marchesín #accepts #desire #return #America
Leave a Reply