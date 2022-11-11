It is a fact that Agustín Marchesin is a goalkeeper who marked an era in America. The Argentine was crucial for the team to win titles, something that, for example, Guillermo Ochoa has not achieved since his return to the club. Thus, the Argentine goalkeeper is well remembered by the fans of the Coapa nest box and more than one dreams of his return.
That affection that Americanism has for Marchesin is reciprocal. The goalkeeper has expressed on many occasions the affection he has for the club and how difficult it was at the time to leave the institution. Now, Agustín, who is not experiencing his best moment within Celta de Vigo, ignites the illusion of the América fans by stating that he would be delighted to return to the club at some point.
“The truth is that for me América is the biggest club I’ve ever played for, I’m very grateful, I’d love to come back at some point, I hope it happens.”
– Agustin Marchesin
Marchesin’s name has been linked to America after Guillermo Ochoa’s lackluster performances. However, at the moment the priority is to renew the goalkeeper of the Mexican team before thinking about a return of the Argentine.
