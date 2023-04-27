The Argentine writer Agustín Laje, in an image of his social networks. Agustín Laje official (RR SS)

The Argentine Agustín Laje, the far-right writer who finds feminism “dangerous” and charges against LGBTI rights, has once again been a topic in Colombia. The Javeriana University of Bogotá decided to back down from a book signing event that the writer had announced for this Thursday. “The Javeriana University cancels my conference scheduled for tomorrow, less than 48 hours before! It was a decision of his Administrative Council. I am inclined to think that, if I had been a feminist, LGBT militant, progressive or globalist, nobody would have canceled anything.” wrote Laje in a message on Twitter.

But Laje has not been “cancelled”. Although his talk at the university will no longer take place, his presence as a guest at the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo) continues. “Last year we were the biggest event of the entire fair: this year they have given me the largest auditorium of all,” he has announced on his social networks, where he accumulates an army of followers and from where he says he is waging a “cultural battle against the left. Laje has earned the sympathy of the anti-abortion, anti-LGBTI, far-right movements in Latin America and Spain, where parties like Vox see him as a guru.

Laje is barely known in Colombia, but enough so that his presence at the most important book fair in the country is no less than uncomfortable. In the edition in which the fair celebrates “the roots” and Vice President Francia Márquez opened the event, a month ago Laje publicly pointed out that Afro-Colombian politics were “mononeural” and the “worst thing that could happen to Colombia”. . Laje’s racist speech has been merciless with Márquez, to whom she dedicated a program on her channel to question his origins.

The violence in his speech, accused of being racist and homophobic, has given him a special place in Colombian politics. He is close to congressman Miguel Polo Polo, known for his insults against Márquez and his anti-abortion stance. These days on social networks they have remembered a video in which the writer and the congressman come out together to understand their relationship. “I am not going to forget that Miguel Polo Polo in a video by Agustín Laje said that the countries that were watching it should not believe that here in Colombia they were killing young people in the demonstrations, or shooting, that it was all a strategy,” recalled someone in Twitter. The reality was different: during the protests there were at least 28 young people killed at the hands of the Police, according to the UN. Polo Polo and Laje are united, above all, by misinformation.

The 34-year-old Argentine has said that the cancellation of his event at La Javeriana is a consequence of “hatred of freedom” and “diversity.” Although until now the official communication of the university has not been known, the call of feminists and students has been heard not to open spaces that continue to promote violence under the umbrella of freedom of expression. The FILBo, meanwhile, has preferred not to pronounce on the controversy and to keep the José Asunción Silva auditorium reserved. for almost four hours next Sunday for the presentation of Laje’s latest book: Idiot generation: critique of adolescent society.

