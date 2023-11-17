Agustín Ibarrola has died at 93 years of age. The painter and sculptor from Biscay has been one of the most established and influential Basque artists. Recently, the new Bosque de Oma was inaugurated in Gernika, one of his most relevant works now resurrected by his son Jose Ibarrola. He has spent the last few years withdrawn from the public scene due to his health. According to the first information, the artist died in the Galdakao hospital surrounded by his family.

Ibarrola was characterized by its fight against terrorism. In fact, his great work, the Painted Forest of Oma, suffered several attacks in the most turbulent years of ETA. Adolescent vocation, avant-garde impulse and political struggle came together in one of the most universal Biscayan artists born in a hamlet in Basauri. His desire to dedicate himself to art arose since he was a child and took him along unpredictable paths. At the age of 17 he inaugurated his first exhibition in the Studio gallery in Casco Viejo.

Founded by a group of art-loving friends of their time, they used to stop by this room without being taken seriously until the “little villager”, according to their own definition, brought them some painted sheets, because he had no money for canvases. The opinion of the gallery owners changed. Not only did they put on the exhibition, but it also helped him obtain a scholarship from the Provincial Council and the Bilbao City Council to study in Madrid with the painter Daniel Vázquez Díaz. For a boy who had left school at the age of eleven, that changed his life. «My father was one of those talents guided by instinct, with a very energetic line. The educated bourgeoisie of Bilbao at that time opted for him. Now it is impossible for such tutelage to occur. “Everything is more stipulated, more valued by fashion,” his son considered in an interview with this newspaper.

Ibarrola poses in his great work, the Bosque de Oma, in 2020.



E.C.







The artist who transformed the pine forests of Oma into a great work of art was enthusiastic about the paintings of Vázquez Díaz and Aurelio Arteta, whose paintings he saw again and again in the Bilbao Fine Arts. Both represented for him an interesting evolution of cubism. That is why studying with the first definitely convinced him that his path was art. A path that led him to live for two years in Formentera, in the mid-fifties, when he was already married.

From the island he jumped to Paris because he needed to go there to “trace the entire journey of the avant-garde, from symbolism to abstract art,” as he explained to this newspaper. He left with a backpack in 1956 hitchhiking, without knowing a word of French. He pulled a wheelbarrow, moved packages at train stations, was a house painter and unloaded trucks at the Les Halles market, where the Pompidou Center is today. There he would form Team 57 along with Ángel Duarte, José Duarte and Juan Serrano. A little later the architect Juan Cuenca joined and Jorge Oteiza and Néstor Basterretxea also participated.

That “constructivist” artistic adventure, inspired by the Bauhaus, led to another more vital adventure, the group’s departure to Denmark in the summer of 1957. They settled in a town near Copenhagen. They were given a place to live in the youth house, they participated in the camp meals and the mayor gave them money. They stayed until the spring of the following year.

Prisoner in Burgos prison



At the beginning of the sixties they stopped collective activities and Ibarrola intensified the policies in the Communist Party. He was imprisoned in Burgos prison from 1962 to 1965 and between 1967 and 1973. From that time he is the Estampa Popular movement, to whose branch in Bizkaia he belonged along with María Dapena and Dionisio Blanco. It was a very influential part of his career, as it allowed him to make the transition to large canvases of factories, workers and protests.

With the return of democracy, according to his son Jose Ibarrola, his father abandoned “the militant need and recovered the spirit of Team 57, the abstract forms although since then more expressive.” With the paintings on railway sleepers he discovers the possibilities of wood as a support. In the Oma Forest he begins a journey towards the origin of art, towards the Santimamiñe Cave.

«With the Transition, they wanted to turn the page and that meant forgetting about people like my father. “He entered into a personal situation of decline from which he emerged by reconnecting with nature,” his son told this newspaper. In 1993, the Reina Sofía in Madrid organized an exhibition about Team 57 that traveled to the Sala Rekalde in Bilbao and which vindicated the group’s contribution to contemporary art. With a more than accredited place in the artistic panorama, Ibarrola returned to the fight as in the Franco era, this time against terrorism.