As we anticipated, President López Obrador’s dinner with businessmen at the National Palace was full of messages, support, alliances and new friendships. Starting because two Sinaloans were at the main table, Agustín Coppel and Leovi Carranza. Among the most prominent guests were Carlos Slim Domit, president of the Administrative Council of Telmex; Carlos Bremer, president of Grupo Financiero Value; Daniel Chávez, from the Vidanta group; and Francisco Cervantes, national leader of the Business Coordinating Council.

Another of the signs at the dinner last Wednesday was that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya gave the closing message, he spoke about the investments in Sinaloa, the dams, the Cosalá mine and the Topolobampo ammonia plant. In addition, he took the opportunity to thank President López Obrador.

In the particular case of the state, we were saying it yesterday, it was noted that the Sinaloa business sector supported Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, it was a great call that he achieved. He was accompanied by Agustín Coppel, Leovi Carranza, Juan Manuel Ley Bastidas, Jesús Vizcarra, Joel Valenzuela, Carlos Berdegué, José María Pablos and Guillermo Elizondo.

The list of attendees follows: Nemesio Artola Sada, Ioanis Strambopulos, Armando Kuroda, Eduardo de la Vega Canelos, David Coppel Calvo, Luis Osuna Vidaurri and the attendance of two businesswomen from Sinaloa such as Mónica Murillo Rogers and Fabiola García López.

How do you rate the meeting? At the analysis table organized by EL DEBATE yesterday, the president of Caades, Marte Vega, said that he saw the meeting well, which is still an important sign of how Sinaloa is of interest to the federation, in particular to President López Obrador. He also highlighted the governor’s initiative to invite businessmen to dinner at the National Palace.

For his part, the representative of Coparmex, José Ramos, recognized the openness of the federal government to meet with the private initiative, which he affirmed will always be good and positive. Although he points out that the businessmen did not know why they were going to the National Palace.

In the controversy that the businessmen did not know why they were going to the dinner at the National Palace, it is difficult to believe, or rather very innocent, it is evident that from the moment of the invitation the subject is business or, well, they are going to look for a “win, win”. Very attentive because the dinner had the seal of Sinaloa as the guest of honor.

OUTSTANDING. As expected, the visit to Sinaloa by Senator Xóchitl Gálvez was very interesting, in Mazatlan, in an interview for EL DEBATE, she was forceful in proposing that a criminal complaint be filed on behalf of the citizens of the port for the corruption of the purchase of led lamps.

Let us remember that the Government headed by Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez has been singled out for the million-dollar purchase of LED lamps, which in its entirety is said to have been by direct adjudication, the same state governor has already vetoed the company that sold them.

The case of corruption of the purchase of Mazatlan lamps has already begun to escalate at the national level, it is expected to reach a point where the authorities in charge of dispensing justice are forced to act against the administration of the Chemical Benitez.

POLITICAL MEMORY. “A statesman must have his heart in his head”: Napoleon I.