The banker of the central bankers, Agustín Carstens (Mexico City, 64 years old), connects to the video call from his office in Basel. The Mexican directs from Switzerland the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, for its acronym in English), an institution that works as a support for central banks, helping to manage international reserves. Wearing his characteristic black suspenders and a white shirt, Carstens speaks frankly to EL PAÍS, although he prefers not to address the panorama of any individual country in an interview, and acknowledges that these are “difficult times” for his colleagues.

This year marks the 20th since the BIS opened a representative office for its member countries in the Western Hemisphere located in Mexico City, explains Carstens, the second in the world along with Hong Kong. His look at the region is thorough. Carstens expects Latin America to experience an economic slowdown in 2024, but not a “disastrous” recession. Inflation continues to be the evil that afflicts everyone, but it may have already reached a peak, says the economist and former Governor of the Bank of Mexico.

Central banks in the region prevented inflation from getting worse, Carstens argues, and now more than ever they have to come out and “show their faces” to assure society that they are defending their purchasing power.

Ask. What is coming for Latin America in the remainder of the year and in 2024?

Response. We are facing a situation where inflation is a global phenomenon, which is certainly a novelty in history. Obviously, in different regions there have been many inflationary episodes, but not necessarily synchronized or correlated. The synchronicity in the global business cycle has increased tremendously and that affects the economic outlook. Without a doubt, the pandemic had a great impact on growth and inflation. We thought that temporarily shutting down economies for health reasons was not going to significantly impact the functioning of the markets. First, putting economies on hold affected growth. Afterwards, there was a rebound when they reopened. But what we never really anticipated was that when we started up the economies again, the markets were not going to operate as they normally would. Value production chains were severely distorted and the lack of coordination in restarting international economies brought many problems, such as shortages and imbalances in many markets, which began to generate inflationary pressures. Another important factor is that the world’s large economies put a lot of impetus through monetary and fiscal policies to face the pandemic, something very difficult to calibrate. Given its size, it had worldwide repercussions, generating excess demand. And then things got even more complicated for us with Russia’s war in Ukraine and the resulting price shock, especially since the energy market is highly globalized. Also that of food and fertilizers.

P. Do you think that Latin America has defended itself correctly against these pressures?

R. All this has come to generate inflationary manifestations in practically all latitudes. I believe that Latin America has been able to defend itself relatively well because some countries are producers of the goods that have been affected. It should be said that the Latin American economies have experience in dealing with these inflationary jumps. I believe that this allowed many central banks to have a timely and decisive response, which, without a doubt, greatly limited the inflationary impact. I believe that, proportionally, it has increased less in this region than in others, but that does not mean that the levels remain high. I believe that we are not very far from the inflationary peaks in the representative economies in Latin America. That would allow us to converge to more normal levels by 2024. Regarding economic activity, monetary and even fiscal restrictions at a global level, as well as the uncertainty that has been reflected in a drop in consumption and that has affected investment , do indicate lower rates of economic growth. There is certainly going to be a slowdown in growth in the region, but I don’t think it will reach a recession level. Although it is not the best scenario for the region, it is not going to be disastrous either. In any case, the countries would have to maintain a very prudent fiscal monetary policy, seeking to stimulate growth from a more structural point of view, in order to increase productivity.

P. Central banks in the region have relatively little to use the tools they have today to fight inflation and are now in the spotlight like never before.

R. Monetary schemes based on inflation targets, which depend on the use of the interest rate as an instrument of monetary policy, have been very valuable for Latin America. I grew up with high inflation, where you didn’t know how it would be tomorrow. The price of public buses, for example, when I went to school, there were times when it brought some surprises. Shortly after these very turbulent times, these schemes using interest rates as a way of sending signals that the central bank is actually protecting the value of the currency were adopted quite widely. This helps keep inflation expectations anchored and eventually has a positive effect on bringing down inflation. It was very significant to bring inflation to a level where, in the last two decades, it was not an issue in the vast majority of Latin American countries and therefore it was not an issue to follow the central bank. When I was Governor [del Banco de México], that was usually what happened. The bank did not play a leading role because there was no inflation problem that was notable or attracted much public attention.

P. You now have greater visibility.

R. When inflation rises is really when the central bank as an institution gains more visibility. That is when he has to take action, where his actions within society have to be visible, because he has to send the message that there is someone within the State who is doing the job of lowering inflation. And it’s not completely arbitrary. This also goes hand in hand with the fact that, for inflation to stabilize, it is very important that inflation expectations remain anchored. And that is why it is very important that the central banks explain the process of inflation, the measures they are taking, how these measures are going to work and how, in the long run, even though in the short term they could have certain consequences, in terms of of less economic activity, in the medium and long term, it is better to be without inflation. Because price stability is also an indispensable condition for further economic growth. Precisely at this time, difficult times for central banks, is when they have to come forward and guide society on what is being done to bring down inflation.

P. Regarding the debate that is taking place in Latin America about migrating to a less extractivist economic model, what do you think about ESG financing? Is it a stage or is it here to stay?

R. It is an important stage to facilitate the channeling of resources from the economies towards the financing of projects that eventually benefit the world, mitigating the problems of climate change. Really, if one thinks about the origin of the economic problem of climate change, it is a great reallocation of resources at a global level. That is to say, there is saving in the different countries, that saving is channeled into different investment projects, these projects have their result producing, but they may also have climatic considerations. If we want investment to be part of the solution, we have to gradually allocate more resources to activities that are green and more socially responsible. How can you induce the allocation of the resource to be that way? With more information for investors. More detailed information that really establishes how the investment projects will eventually have the desired social impact. All ESG investment projects are geared towards that, to facilitate this process of great reallocation of resources worldwide. Governments can do a lot, but the challenge is so great that the participation of private resources in socially superior projects is essential. The origin of the idea is very good.

P. Alternatives to core banking systems such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs have flourished. What do you think of this and what does it have to do with democracy?

R. Let me start with the second topic. For a democracy to work there needs to be low inflation. There are many phenomena where democracies have been tremendously weakened by hyperinflationary periods. Therefore, controlled inflation is an objective that is socially desirable and that actually provides the conditions for a democracy to flourish. This has been so obvious over time that the conviction has been created in many countries that it is necessary to have an institution within the State whose task is to maintain low and stable inflation. It is precisely through democratic processes that the laws that have given the central bank autonomy have been created. This is not to do what you want, but to do something that society demands, and what society demands is low and stable inflation. Central banks are given instruments to be able to do their job, but they also have to be held accountable in some way. Many times they have to go to congress to explain their actions to the legislative powers, because everything is part of a democratic process. On the second issue: you see that there is a tremendous meltdown in the cryptocurrency markets precisely because they are not well structured, they are not regulated, they do not have clear rules. In the world history of money and currency issues one always finds many examples of how making money for profit ends up not working. This is exactly the same. The theoretical foundations of cryptocurrencies are not solid and therefore have great volatility, which is why they often tend to disappear. They have failed to fulfill the three functions that money must have: first, it must be a good unit of account; second, it has to be a good store of value; and, third, it has to be a means of payment. And cryptocurrencies do not meet these three characteristics since they have been used only as a speculative vehicle. Therefore, they have not been, nor will they be, a threat to the legal tender that is provided by central banks. However, an expression that must be taken into account is that society is clearly stating that it wants to have money with a better technological representation. It is very important that central banks gradually evolve towards digital currencies issued by central banks, and this is an activity that the BIS is doing in a very important way.