“I dedicate it to the memory of my father”. With those words, Agustín Canapino summed up the feeling that invades, not only the great pilot for Alberto’s recent death. Also that of the official Chevrolet team, to whom at each instance it pays tribute to whoever was the team captain.

Alberto’s signature is imprinted on each of the Chevrolet team Cruzes. And that is why the goal is set on Sunday, when the final, the second of the 2021 season, will be played at the Oscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack, in the City of Buenos Aires.

Chevrolet was the great winner of the victory. Because not only dominated the classification. In addition, he placed the three representatives in front, hand in hand with Berni Llaver and Tomás Gagliardi Gené. And the blue squad dominated much of the competition at will, as far as the third of the Cruze could hold.

Canapino and Bernardo Llaver. (Mario Quinteros)

“It is a weekend that has been very good. I dedicate it to the memory of my old man. Tomorrow I have the challenge to start well, which today I could not do. There are rivals who will fight us, such as Ardusso, Llaver, Santero ”, Canapino commented, who also highlighted:“ It is not the same to win because we inherit the position than for having made pole position. He has another taste ”.

The former champion was referring to the penalty system that began on this date, unlike the previous weekend, where everything was linear.

However, not all faces were happy within Chevrolet. Llaver started really well, placing himself clearly ahead when reaching the first variant. But there the relevance of each driver within the team was asserted. And the Mendoza pilot let Canapino pass.

Canapino’s Chevrolet and the checkered flag. (Mario Quinteros)

“I started well but I let Agustín pass in turn 1, as we had agreed. Then I felt that I had cash problems and decided to take care of it. I’ve had this problem for several races between first and second gear. Hopefully it will be solved ”, confessed Llaver.

Beyond the expressions of both, Gagliardi was fundamental to the final result. For more than half a competition he endured the attacks of Julián Santero (Toyota), first, and Facundo Ardusso (Honda), later, until he was finally defeated. But for that instance, the difference was already 8 seconds.

On the podium of the qualifying competition, Ardusso was very happy. “It was a nice qualifying race. I end with a very nice feeling. He had Julián Santero very close and he couldn’t take care of the car. I had to confirm the car on dry ground. On a wet track the car ran very well. And now also with this condition. Tomorrow will be another race, “said the Honda rider.

Super TC 2000 at Gálvez. (Mario Quinteros)

The race was entertaining, with several passes in the back pack. Leonel Pernía, winner of the opening date and leader of the championship with Renault, started from last place and reached the 9th position.

In the absence of the champion, Matías Rossi (suffers from Covid-19), the Toyota Gazoo Racing team opted instead for the young Nicolás Moscardini, who did not have a seat for 10 days, last weekend he was announced as a pilot for the Japanese brand’s satellite team and on Friday night he received the news of replacing Rossi in the most coveted car of the Super TC2000.

The pilot from La Plata fulfilled the classification, although in the race he committed an excess, got confused and finally arrived in 15th place. “I thank the team for the trust, and I apologize for my mistake”, indicated with great humility Moscardini.

For the final race, which will start at 12 o’clock, about 40 minutes plus one lap (live broadcast of the Carburando team on El Trece and TyC Sports), there will be characteristics to take into account.

The Chevrolet 1-2. (Mario Quinteros)

Circuit N ° 9 offers bypass sectors. To this we must add the climatic factor, with the possibility of rain and all that this implies. The potential of the cars, with rivals mixed by the final positions obtained in the qualifying race (with a penalty system), and, fundamentally, with the use of the “Push to Pass”, the technical accessory that offers lapses of power increase during 40 seconds, with the possibility of activating it 12 times in the competition.

In Formula Renault 2.0, the boy Brian Quevedo, just 16 years old and a native of Bahía Blanca, was the winner in his debut in the national motorsport school category. On Sunday, the second race of the monopost discipline will be held, as well as the final of TC2000.