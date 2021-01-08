In Cantando 2020 (El Trece, at 10:45 p.m.) there are six couples in competition and the final of the contest is scheduled for next January 15.

In that framework, yesterday, Thursday, the Double Pace round began. Each couple sings a song, the jury makes the return and gives a score. Then, all will reinterpret another song and the score they receive will be added to the previous one and that will be the final one to know if they are sentenced or not.

The duo made up of Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi performed “Sacrifice and rock and roll” by Pier. Then came the return of the jury composed of Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán.

Singing 2020: Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi performed “Sacrifice and rock and roll”. Capture TV.

Nacha guevara He said: “I liked it more than I expected. Cachete, it favors that they are singing higher. Inbal is doing something that is not in his emotional range or in his vocal range or in his physical range and yet he is fighting. The setting was beautiful. ” His grade for the couple was 9.

Karina The Little Princess He opined: “I didn’t hear detunings in Cachete. I liked it. This style is the one that suits you best, Cachete. You, Inbal, you’re a great artist.” He put them 8.

Oscar Mediavilla, whose vote is secret, said: “What you did yesterday (Wednesday), Cachete was bad,” he recalled in reference to the interpretation of “Without documents” by Los Rodríguez. Then he added, “But today, they did well. You have to be happy for how much progress you have made from the start of the show until now.”

One of Cantando 2020’s favorite couples: Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi. Capture TV.

Moria Casán He said: “They have good energy, they don’t believe it, and they both keep pulling the car. I liked what they did. Cachete is finding his style.” He rated them 9.

ACE