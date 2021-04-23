Agustin Alvarez Martinez made his professional debut in September last year and in just seven months has become one of the most promising young forwards in South America. From his first matches he already scored important goals for Peñarol in the local championship, where he added 10 goals, and in his first three continental games, in South American Cup, has converted four goals.

He has already become the youngest player in the Uruguayan team to achieve that number of goals in the second most important tournament at club level and after the double scored against Sport Huancayo a renewal has been announced with Peñarol until 2024 which has meant a significant increase in its termination clause, up to 20 million dollars, a figure that had never been reached in the giant of Montevideo.

Alvarez He is a footballer who dominates the area like few others, he offers an admirable effectiveness for a footballer of such a short career and his physique seems adapted for the elite. In the first shot he shows most of his goals, either with an excellent header or with his right leg, the usual one in his shots.

Despite having the competition of two players like Nahuelpan or Schiappacase, its presence in the eleven is indisputable. The figures leave no room for doubt and it seems difficult that if he maintains this success facing the goal he can fulfill the contract signed a few hours ago.

To take a level leap in your game, you must appear more in the association and improve the game on your back when you receive outside the area. Something that at the moment you do not need in a team like Peñarol, who dominates most matches and with teammates who supply him with quality balls. There he unfolds like a fish in water, only because of his positioning and smell he decides the matches with astonishing ease.

Transfermarkt He still barely values ​​it for 700,000 euros, a figure that does not coincide with everything he offers in the field. In the Uruguayan championship probably since the explosion of Maxi Gomez with Defender Sporting such a decisive attacker does not appear and his transfer can be, as in the case of his clause, a record figure. The highest sale of Peñarol so far is that of Brian Rodriguez, who went to Los Angeles FC for 10.4 million euros. Then the transfer of Pellistri to the Manchester United by 8.5.