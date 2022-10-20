The data that would confirm that Almendra would be a Flamengo player in 2023

The steering wheel will not continue in the Xeneize and everything seems to indicate that its destination will be in Brazil.

Alemendra would be close to being a new Flamengo player. pic.twitter.com/zWeKLUpJFo

– Damian Gallardo (@DamianAG3031492) October 17, 2022