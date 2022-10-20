Augustine Almonda 22-year-old midfielder who plays for the professional squad of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, continues to be relegated due to the strong verbal fight he had with former club coach Sebastián Battaglia, and having played his last match in February of this year against Rosario Central for the La Liga Cup, the footballer seeks to go to another institution.
The discussion with the then DT, in front of most of the teammates, did not go down well in the Boca World and that is why the talented midfielder is away, and although he has a contract until June 2023, his representation has rejected all offers to be able to renew it, so everything seems to indicate that he will leave.
From Brazil they reported that the flamingo follows in its footsteps and has it in a folder to include it in the next transfer market: also the site the specialized site Torcedores.com warned that the flyer is on the list of reinforcements drawn up by “Mengao”, who has been looking for him for several months.
The footballer, who began to follow the official “Mengao” account on Instagram, had received an offer from Almería of Spain of 2.3 million euros for 90% of his pass, but Boca rejected it, demanding more money . The Fla will have to pay one more coin…
