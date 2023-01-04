Opposition politicians to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Internet users used their profiles on Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) to question the creation of the National Attorney for the Defense of Democracy by (AGU) Advocacia-Geral da União, which will have among its functions the “tackling misinformation about public policies”.

Under Lula, the Prosecutor for the Defense of Democracy will fight fake news

The powers of the new prosecution are set out in the Decree No. 11,328 of January 1, 2023 –complete on here (2 MB). The document, however, does not explain the criteria that will be used by the area to define what would be legitimate information or “fake news”. It also does not detail how the structure of the new prosecution will be and what methodology for monitoring the facts will be used.

On social media, politicians and Internet users have expressed their views.

State deputy Bruno Souza (Novo-SC) announced on your Twitter profile the powers of attorney stipulated in art. 47 of the decree. He wrote that the prosecution will prosecute anyone who criticizes public policies.

the federal deputy Lucas Redecker (PSDB-SC) published a question about the need to create the body. “Is it really a necessity or just a way to control criticism of public policy?”He asked.

also said “lack of consistency with practice”.

“The old practices of those who wanted to regulate the media are back!”he stated.

the federal deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) compared on his Twitter profile the creation of the procuratorate with the Ministry of Truth of the book “1984”, by George Orwell.

In the dystopian novel, published for the 1st time in 1949, the body was responsible for rewriting documents and literary works, in order to edit historical facts in an untrue way. The protagonist Winston Smith worked at the organ.

There is also in dystopia the “Police of Thought”, responsible for monitoring the population and arresting those who disrespected the rules imposed by the government. It was a way of trying to curtail the freedom of citizens.

the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (Union Brazil-SP) he wrote on your Twitter: “Does anyone doubt that this is just going to serve as thought patrol and censorship?”. He also shared a photo in which he says that “Lula wants to create Ministry of Truth”.

Netizens also compared the organ with the “Ministry of Truth” and criticized the creation. Read below: