Mexican divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez left their hearts in the synchronized platform final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but had to settle for fifth place. Despite not making it onto the podium, the athletes showed great determination and left Mexico’s name high.

“It was a very close competition, where all the couples gave their best,” he said. Alejandra Orozco“Despite a small mistake on one of our jumps, we are proud of our performance and everything we have achieved together.”

The Mexican duo has proven to be one of the strongest in the world, and they confirmed this in Paris. Despite not winning a medal, their performance was praised by experts and fans. “We are a team that always fights until the end,” he said. Gabriela Agundez.

The support of the public

The Mexican divers thanked the Mexican public for their unconditional support, both in the stands of the Paris Aquatic Centre and through social media.

“I feel very touched by all the support we have received,” said Orozco. “We know that many people stayed up late to see us and that motivates us a lot.”

Agúndez and Orozco / COM

Despite not having won a medal this time, Agúndez and Orozco have a promising future ahead of them. Both athletes have demonstrated great talent and a winning mentality. “We will continue working hard to achieve our goals,” said Agúndez.

“It was a competition where we gave it our all, we are proud of what we have done throughout this process and we have built ourselves to be a solid duo,” said Alejandra Orozco from Jalisco, who together with Gabriela Agundez gave the country a fifth place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She said that despite having made a mistake in one of the jumps, the competition was of a high level, since in the Olympic Games, there is always that extra in each of the competitors who go out with the objective of getting on the podium.

“We are happy and proud of what we did, and not just today, but everything we have done in the process, what we have overcome, what we have worked on, everything we have built in this synchronized event to be a solid couple and together we have fulfilled dreams,” she stressed.

“I am happy to share another Olympic Games, to fight until the end, to know that we are one and the same, we are a team that tried and fought, and on the other hand I am also sad because I knew it was a difficult competition.”

We prepare for the next test with enthusiasm

Gabriela Agúndez, for her part, stressed that she was unable to reach the podium in this competition, but the team remains united, “and we are preparing for the next individual event with enthusiasm and a desire to achieve good results.”

“Although we would have loved to have a medal, we know that the competition is tough and we will continue to give our best. We still have one last test ahead of us,” said the Mexican diver.

We always compete with enthusiasm and the desire to get on the podium, said Agúndez.