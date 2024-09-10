Mexico City.– Javier Aguirre will coach his second match in this third stage with the Mexican National Team and has already set the goal of winning and pleasing with the Tri.

Before facing Canada in Texas, the “Vasco” assured that the match will be a good test to measure the level of the tricolor team and continue looking for the ideal performance.

“These are preparation matches and you have some liberties as a coach. In these matches you need to see many things, you need to see players that you don’t know at all on a day-to-day basis, in the personal approach. Winning is important because it reinforces your morale and collective performance. It is premature and difficult to expect a wonderful performance because there are three or four training sessions. It is a conglomeration, winning, playing well, pleasing, seeing players, but it is not easy,” he said in a press conference. “Canada is a more intense rival than New Zealand, they will demand more from us, they will close the spaces more, they will press higher, they will compete more in individual duels, they are aggressive. It will be a good judge,” he added.

The national coach downplayed the poor attendance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles during the last match between El Tri and New Zealand.

“This is a process for 2026. People will come closer to the extent that they see their team committed and to the extent that they feel proud of their team, of that I have no doubt. Gratitude is the only message I have for the fans, who continue to proudly wear the shirt, because it is not easy to pay their entrance fee, I have nothing but words of gratitude, I can ask for nothing more,” he said.