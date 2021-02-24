Former Madrilenian president Esperanza Aguirre denies having received an envelope of 60,000 euros for the campaign of the regional elections of 2007 as the former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas has maintained this Wednesday before the judge of the Punic case, Manuel García-Castellón, in the National Court. “These statements are flatly false and have been made in court without any evidence to support them. Never, ever, at any time, did I receive any money delivery from Mr. Bárcenas or Mr. Lapuerta ”, Aguirre affirms in a statement in which he also announces a criminal complaint against the former treasurer“ for false testimony ”.

“The accusation made is, therefore, a resounding lie and can only be explained in the offer made by Mr. Bárcenas, in his letter to the prosecution, with the obvious purpose of improving his wife’s prison situation, in the same terms that Dona Isabel Jordán has benefited [empleada de las empresas de Francisco Correa que disfruta del tercer grado penitenciario o semilibertad por su colaboración con la justicia en el caso Gürtel], sentenced to more than 20 years and today released (sic) thanks to the actions of the same lawyer who, for just a few weeks, has been defending Mr. Bárcenas and his wife and promoting this procedural strategy ”, he adds in his statement. Rosalía Iglesias, Bárcenas’ wife, is sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison, of which she will serve a maximum of seven years and six months, according to the recently ruled National Court. The collaboration of her husband with the justice does not allow the application of any prison benefit for her, according to sources from the National Court.

In his letter to the Prosecutor’s Office, the former Treasurer of the PP did declare that his silence in the last years in which he has been in prison was due to the fact that the PP had promised him that his wife would not enter prison if he kept silent. But Iglesias was finally tried and convicted of a tax offense, money laundering and misappropriation and entered prison last December.