5/29/2023 – 9:12 PM

Tax reform rapporteur, federal deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) said this Tuesday, 29, that, despite considering the single IVA a “technically” better model, he would not see problems in adopting the Dual IVA in his opinion, if this is the politically most acceptable option.

“Technically the single VAT is better, but if politically dual is the way, it is not a problem”, he said after leaving the Ministry of Finance meeting with Fernando Haddad. He was accompanied by Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), coordinator of the work group on the reform, for whom Dual IVA may be the best way forward at this time. “The working group will decide”, pondered the rapporteur.

The definition will appear in the report that Ribeiro intends to present on the next 6th. He acknowledged, however, that the subject is not unanimous among the governors, since part defends the dual VAT, and another part the single VAT. The definition, according to him, will go through the working group, which in the next few days will have meetings with associations of mayors and municipalities, and agendas with governors.

In addition to the choice of a single or dual system, the opinion to be presented on the 6th will also answer the question relating to rates, said Ribeiro. The deputy, however, did not detail the choice. There are sectors that are pressing for a differentiated rate, on the grounds that they will be harmed in the reform based on a single application.

“We are advancing in discussions. Tomorrow we will have a WG meeting”, said the rapporteur. As I had already shown the Broadcast, the idea is that, after the 6th, discussions with States, municipalities and the Union will be deepened, with details that will be included in the substitute to be voted by the Chamber. “Report on the 6th will be on consensus guidelines. We will discuss the replacement with Haddad, Appy”, commented the deputy. Lopes also noted that the group is “intensifying” dialogues on specific issues of the tax system, such as the future of the Manaus Free Trade Zone (ZFM), in addition to the debate on the source of resources that will feed the regional development fund. “The fund is the central theme, we need to build a consensual solution”, the rapporteur.

Ribeiro also stated that what is agreed upon will already be present in the report on the 6th. For a second moment, more specific details may remain, which, for example, depend on calculations. “It is obvious that we will be doing to consolidate the majority position. But if everything is ready on the 6th, then there is no reason to delay, ”he concluded.























