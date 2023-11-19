Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 17:58

The rapporteur of the tax reform in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), states that the measure will have an “extremely” positive impact for Brazil. According to him, it will be possible to reduce, by simplifying the rules, compliance in companies , legal uncertainty and bring transparency. Furthermore, he assesses that the approval of the measure could represent a big leap in the country’s tax system and bring more legal certainty and transparency.

The statements were given to the program Free Channel. The parliamentarian is the guest of this Sunday’s edition, the 19th, which will be shown by BandNews from 8pm.

“We are, in fact, dealing with and facing a problem that other countries have already overcome a long time ago. Today we are re-discussing taxation on income and assets, on new technology, on this sustainable green world environment. In fact, we will have an extremely positive impact on the country. We will reduce, through simplification, compliance in companies, legal uncertainty, and bring transparency.”

The text of the tax reform returns to discussion in the Chamber after being amended in the Senate. During the interview, Ribeiro stated that Brazil will have a big leap in the tax system.

“We will have a big jump. Firstly, because 80% of the cost of the so-called Brazil Cost resides in the tax system. If you look at the Federal Supreme Court itself, most of the litigation is on tax issues. And we all pay this cost, right? So this will actually provide a gain in the business environment, in the country’s competitiveness and this has already happened in countries that adopted VAT.”

The deputy also stated that Brazilian citizens do not know how much tax they pay and that this is a huge burden for the country. “The country’s biggest problem is that we don’t know how much tax we pay. Citizens do not know how much they pay. Is it because we charge internally accumulatively, is it included in the price? And this, in fact, brings a huge burden to the country. We are going to have several studies. They even point to economic growth of a few percentage points, from 12 to 20%.”