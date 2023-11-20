Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/20/2023 – 10:31

The tax reform rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), said that the reform should be approved by the end of this year, even with the issues that need to be “tuned” with the Federal Senate, which made changes to the project . “I will work to deliver and enact the tax reform in Brazil this year”, said the parliamentarian, on the night of this Sunday, 19, on the program Free Channel, from Rede Bandeirantes. According to him, the reform – which will be discussed again in the Chamber after the changes made in the Senate – will improve the lives of all Brazilians.

By saying that he is in direct contact with the rapporteur of the matter in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), to “fine tune and settle” the differences in the text of the tax reform, so that the matter can be closed in parliament later this year. year, Ribeiro stated that the ideal is for the reform not to be sliced ​​up. The opinion is shared by Congressional technicians who defend that the matter be enacted in full.

In the interview with Free Channel, the parliamentarian also said he believes that Brazilians do not know how much they actually pay in taxes. “The country’s biggest problem is that we don’t know how much we pay in taxes. The citizen does not know how much he pays. It’s because we charge from within in a cumulative way”, said Ribeiro. For him, this issue will be resolved in the tax reform project. The rapporteur reiterated that Brazil will have a big leap in the tax system.

“We will have a big jump. First, because 80% of the cost of the so-called Brazil Cost resides in the tax system. If you look at the Federal Supreme Court itself, most of the litigation is on tax issues. And we all pay this cost, right? So, this will actually provide a gain in the business environment, in the country’s competitiveness and this has already happened in countries that adopted VAT.”

According to Ribeiro, Brazil is now beginning to face the issue that other countries have already resolved a long time ago, in the tax issue. “Today we are re-discussing taxation on income and assets, on new technology, on this sustainable environment, the green world. In fact, we will have an extremely positive impact on the country. We will reduce, with simplification, the compliance in companies, legal uncertainty and bringing transparency”, he stressed.